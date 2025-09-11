J. Crew Early Fall Sale: 30% off select full price, extra 50% off final sale

Let’s just get to the picks before another awful Pumpkin-Spice-Shakespeare mashup arises. It’s a decent sale. Not as good as Labor Day Weekend, but that’s why Labor Day is Labor Day and this weekend is not. Code SHOPFALL runs through Monday.

*Pricing Note: J. Crew is running a limited 50% off select full price “fall classics” promo along side the 30% off. These are in that (small) half off section. Hefty discount, yet they’re not final sale either. Which is really nice. You’ll use the same SHOPFALL code at checkout.

Their bestselling, lighter weight, broken in feeling but not broken down cotton poplin shirts. The shirts that made J. Crew famous. Slim, classic, tall, or slim untucked fits.

Week two of the football season seems a little early to be thinking about cords… but hey, if you just can’t wait to “wale”… then more power to you and your (new) pants.

Goodyear welted, versatile shape (not overly pointy or elf-ish.) Mini lug sole for traction. Also available in black. Pair shown above = the 2021 version. Review of the 2021 version can be found here.

Every year J. Crew sources fabric from England’s Abraham Moon & Sons for a set of their unconstructed fall sportcoats. These are those. 53% cotton/47% wool. Unlined back. Non functioning sleeve cuff buttons make for easy tailoring. Wear it with jeans, chinos, cords, or…

… the matching trousers if you want to create a casual but still smart fall/winter suit. Full price for the set is $382.20 with the SHOPFALL code.

Size shown is a medium on 5’10″/180. Available in brown or black. It’s not the super soft, plush, almost suede-like cotton moleskin many of us are used to. It feels more like canvas. There’s a very, very light brushed feel to it, but there’s no “squish” factor some other moleskin fabrics present. Still though, quite good. A brand new arrival. Should look great with everything from t-shirts to polos to over a sweater when it gets truly cold. And don’t think these are limited to “outerwear” use. Sure you could wear them as a light jacket, but more often than not those of us who love our chore jackets (my hand is raised) they’re worn like a super casual sportcoat/extra layer over tees, henleys, etc.

No camel option yet? Navy, black, or gray. Merino wool. Yes one can certainly find cheaper options out there, but perhaps these are worth the upcharge over the competition. From reader Toby R.: “I’ve always found J. Crew’s wool sweaters to hit really well at the ‘somewhat budget conscious but also wanting to look nice while being long-lasting and functional’ intersection.”

Still made in Italy. A real favorite. English leather uppers, natural crepe rubber sole, unstructured and casual without looking sloppy. Something J. Crew has been making for years. Full review here.

Bring on shawl collar season. 100% cotton for these. Just black so far.

Leather lined. Vibram sole. Timeless classics. Good for those working their way through transitional weather and/or those who want to add a pop of brightness to the usual darker earth tones of fall.

Hard to get more classic than that. One of their bestsellers/top rated items. Good to see they made it in black as well as navy, along with the usual earth tones.

J. Crew’s new revamped 5 pockets. Something that’s in-between classic chinos and jeans. It’s the style of pants a lot of us reach for multiple times a week if not almost every day. 97% cotton/3% elastane.

Just ran a full review of these when they were “only” 19% off. Now they’re 30% off. Huzzah! Great transitional weather shoes, which can then move to indoor only use once the rain/sleet/snow starts to fly.

Another 50% off “fall classics” item. When the heat breaks and you need an extra layer, this is the thing to reach for. Because a sweater would be too much, yet you could still use some long sleeves.

Can look really smart and different under a more casual leaning sportcoat or suit or v-neck. For when you get tired of the same old poplins and oxfords. Chambray is a little more rugged looking, a lot more interesting, but still easy wearing in this “one-year wash.”

A price-increase note: Last year these were $59.50 at full price. This year = $75.

A customer favorite. Their standard weight henleys. Henleys are great, and J. Crew’s vintage-wash fabric has its fans. Not super thick or bulky. Ten colors to choose from.

Not really sure any of us think “OOOH FALL CLASSIC” when we see striped socks. But they’re in the 50% off J. Crew “Fall Classics” special section all the same. We’ll take it. Impulse buy. “Fun” socks that don’t go overboard.

Their vintage wash, short sleeve henleys. Something to mix it up when a t-shirt feels too boring and a polo feels like too much. Looks great with shorts, chinos, or jeans.

100% linen from Ireland’s Baird McNutt. Casual, rumpled, and cool. Slim fit, classic fit, tall, and even a slim untucked fit.

***Note: Anything below this line is final sale and an extra 50% off with the code SHOPFALL***

Final means final. No returns or exchanges.

Has now moseyed over to their final sale section. From J. Crew’s “unsuit” line, these are unstructured and meant to be worn more casually than a traditional wool sportcoat or suit. Absolutely no lining in the back and no shoulder pads. Made to look, wear, and feel extra-breezy. Cotton/linen blend from Ireland’s Baird McNutt.

Selling fast. For those who feel like boat shoes are too preppy, but still want an easy & casual slip on.

Just about sold out at post time. Full review of these oxfords can be found here. Look, final sale shoes are almost always too risky. Because you can’t return or exchange them, and any sizing issues would therefore mean you’re out of luck. But these are “something,” and this price is unheard of. Really wish they made these in dark brown along with black.

All cashmere crewnecks in a thermal style waffle knit. Final price depends on which color you’re after. Five colors to choose from.

No returns or exchanges. Same fabric as their solid secret wash shirts, but in a gingham check. The soft-washed cotton button down most associated with J. Crew as a brand. Looks good on its own with chinos, under an unstructured sportcoat, using it to dress down a suit, etc.

Not their Ludlow fit, but their more generous leaning Crosby. 50% wool, 50% linen from England’s Moon Mill. Half lined in the back for extra breathability.

Inspired by traditional French chore jackets, these are a lightweight extra layer that looks just as good inside as it does outside. 56% cotton/44% linen. Unlined with a heritage/workwear “fit”. Wear it over a t-shirt, polo, or henley.

More than half off with the code, but again… final sale so no returns or exchanges. One of those looks that J. Crew excels at. Simple to the point of boring to some eyes, yet really well executed and timeless without looking frumpy to others. Lightweight cotton poplin.

The J. Crew 30% off select + additional 50% off final sale items code SHOPFALL runs through Monday September 15th.