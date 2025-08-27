The Best Labor Day Sales for Men – BR Factory, Spier, Brooks Brothers, Amazon, & More

This post will be updated over the next few days as more sales roll in. So if you so desire, check back in between flipping burgers and whatnot. We’ll be tracking the salez salez salez. Have a safe and fun Labor Day Weekend.

As BR Factory is not mainline Banana Republic, but instead a step down “outlet” styled brand which is almost always having a “big” sale, it’s worth remembering that 50% off MSRP is good, 60% off is great, and more than that is rare. So to do the quick math with the extra 20% off the marked down price…

50% off + additional 20% off = 60% off

60% off + additional 20% off = 68% off

70% off + additional 20% off = 76% off

So yes. This is a good one. Quite good. 50% – 70% off runs through 9/2, and it looks like the extra 20% off is currently set to expire on Friday. So don’t be surprised if they do something else for the weekend & Labor Day proper.

Includes a few unexpected models, like some of their new “Icons” collection. That silver tone automatic shown above is of particular note… 21 jewel Miyota automatic movement, leather strap with deployant clasp, and smart looks. It’s certainly not a cheap Timex, but it does look like a watch which should cost a lot more. Code Sunset25 is set to expire at Midnight PT on 9/2.

When Brooks Brothers sale items get an extra cut, as they are now, there’s almost always some steals to be had. Especially when it comes to their sportcoats. No code needed. Discount hits when you put the item in your cart. Extra 25% off ends Wednesday 9/3.

Full review of those suede chukkas can be found here. They’re expensive at full price (read: overpriced), but on sale and getting an extra 25% off = tempting and then some.

Meanwhile on the other end of the Chukka price spectrum, there’s the well loved Bushacre 3 for fifty-five smackaroos. To be clear, they’re never at full price. But fifty-five bucks is quite good.

New items have been added too. All final sale. No returns or exchanges. And you’ll need to manually plug in the code WEEKEND at checkout for the additional 50% off.

Select styles. No code needed. Discounted items are scattered about their site/inventory. Full picks here if that’d help. Returns in-store are free, but through the mail/UPS will cost you a $7.50 pre-paid label.

Anyone else want to get excited about boot season approaching? Grant Stone is a major favorite around these parts. Their commitment to quality is serious, and their designs and materials are both timeless and often unique in a crowded field of heritage workwear inspired boots and timeless classics. A few different widths available depending on the model. Tap your width and then the sizes available should load. As long as it’s not a B-grade or Pre-Owned, you should be able to return or exchange. Returns will set you back a $15 pre-paid label/restocking fee, whereas exchanges are free of charge.

It’s the off-price places (Nordstrom Rack, TJ Maxx, etc…) which seem to thrive when a consumer economy goes a bit haywire. It’s where shops and brands send stuff that they just couldn’t move. And sometimes, it’s less about the thing, and more about timing.

The Combo Pick:

= $203 total (normally $290)

Spendy shirts but worth the splurge to many. Ledbury did what so many have tried and failed to do… They made a true dress shirt out of a breathable, wicking, smooth performance fabric, and the collar feels and acts like a real dress shirt collar. That’s where so many performance fabric dress shirts fail miserably… the collars are always too casual. Not with these. The collars are terrific. Great with a tie. Looks exceptionally sharp without a tie too, thanks to their structure and the slightly lowered 2nd button. Don’t want performance fabric? The 30% off $150 works on their cotton shirts too. Do note that these are from their made-to-order line. Much more precise measurement in terms of fit, and you get to pick the collar style. Mid spread dress or hidden button down looks terrific without a tie, if that’s your thing. Also know that these take a few weeks in terms of delivery, as they make them once you input your options.

Full picks are here. We’ll keep an eye on this to see if they start adding stuff as the weekend progresses.

Select items only, and the key words are “up to”. So lots of stuff isn’t 20% off. But those Goodyear Welted chukkas sure are.

Feels like the end of the line for the stuff in their sale section as all of it appears to be final sale. No returns or exchanges. So be extra certain before you complete any purchase.

C60 Trident Pro 300 – $1095 (pre order for end of Sept)

Of all consumer goods, Swiss watches have been some of the hardest hit by tariffs. But thanks to bulk importing their watches (instead of shipping direct to their customers where the tariff would be calculated by the full MSRP), Christoper Ward has been able to roll back the additional 29% tariff implemented when the original 90 day pause expired. There are still tariffs, but the price you see is the price you pay (excluding any mandatory local and state sales tax). No more extra charges at checkout, and the prices are back to where they were in July, if not lower. It’s called Tariff Engineering, and it’s absolutely a thing.

Also worth a mention:

NOTE: This post will be updated through the long weekend.