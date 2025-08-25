Huckberry: Extra 15% off Labor Day Sale

Sale’s on sale for Labor Day over at Huckberry. An extra 15% comes off almost all sale gear once the item goes in your cart. No code needed UNLESS it’s from their Wellen brand, which is getting an additional 30% off with the code SWEAT. Word is Wellen is merging with another one of their performance brands, PROOF, so they’re clearing out the Wellen branded stuff. It doesn’t stack with the extra 15% , nor does it stack with bundle pricing. But just know that Wellen stuff is an additional 30% off with SWEAT, whereas (almost) the rest of Huckberry’s sale items are an extra 15% off, no code needed.

A reminder that free shipping kicks in at $98, and returns are free on just about everything, unless it’s a (very) rare final sale item. Off we go with the picks.

*NOTE: (in case you skipped the intro paragraph like everyone does) Wellen is merging with PROOF, another Huckberry brand, so to clear out the old Wellen branded stuff they’re offering a quiet 30% off on all Wellen stuff with the code SWEAT. It doesn’t stack with the extra 15% off sale items deal, nor does it stack with bundle pricing, but still… under $50 for super comfortable, do anything/go anywhere even-in-the-water shorts is pretty darn great. They get so many things right about “hybrid” shorts other brands get wrong. Bottom line: they perform just as good in the water as they do out.

Not cheap, but the anti-microbial finish keeps them stink free, the micro perforations keep you cool, and the soft knit fabric keeps things comfortable no matter what tasks are tackled. 92% Polyester, 8% Spandex. Again, use the code SWEAT to save 30% off, instead of the in-cart 15% off deal.

Well that’s weird. Full price is $400 so it’s “on sale” for a buck off at $399 (one dollar Bob!), and then the 15% off did apply in cart when tested. For now. Probably for now. Might not apply at some point.

An unlined, cotton blazer with a bit of character. Three button front, garment dyed, unlined, and made with a mid-weight 9 oz fabric. Patch pockets on the exterior, but no interior pockets. When they say unlined, they mean it. Should look great with a t-shirt. Clearly looks good with an OCBD (as shown above).

Classic, brilliant-cut unleaded crystal barware. Not bad for under $30 (plus shipping, unless you trip the $89 free shipping threshold with more items).

Bye bye, shorts. See you next year. Which is precisely when they’ll be back to full price, so if you like F&T’s 365 shorts, now’s not a bad time to pick some up if you budget to spare.

For when you want an extra layer to throw over a t-shirt, henley, or polo, yet a blazer or swazer would seem to much… and a hoodie would feel/look too schlumpy. That’s where chore coats excel. That and they really do work great when you’re getting chores done. Pockets to put stuff in, lighter in weight and breathable, etc.

Classic shapes, cool colors, good quality. That’s where Walden, Huckberry’s house brand of upgraded quality shades fits in. Really, really like these shades. They’re a retro Airman style with a keyhole bridge which somehow doesn’t go overboard on sizing. Referenced over here. Really nice quality. Final sale though. No returns or exchanges.

And now the wayfarer style. Note: Price is for the non polarized option. And it looks like all on-sale Walden sunglasses are final sale at this point.

Camel, Blue-Grey, or the Forest Green shown above. A sweater polo splurge. Wear it with white or light gray pants and some smart loafers. 53% Cotton, 35% Polyester, 6% Viscose, 6% Nylon.

Made in Portugal. Bought them, love them, have worn the ever lovin’ be-geezus out of them with everything casual to smart casual and that’s why they’re a bit beat up looking in the above shot. But isn’t that just “patina”?? They’re too easy and too comfortable not to wear all the time. If you’re in-between sizes, size up. My normally 10.5 D feet take an 11 in these and they fit great. And that hand-pressed Lactae Havea cup sole is as comfortable as they come.

And the suede version with the off-white sole. Would look right at home with some beat up chinos and a favorite t-shirt.

Now much easier on the wallet. Button down collar keeps the points wrangled as the day wears on. Select colors/patterns. That “rust leaves” shirt on the left is a nice, different spin on the usual geometric patterns or tropical florals. Sizes are scattered depending on the color/pattern.

Spendy even on sale, but Mainers know their camp mocs & other classic outdoor footwear. It’s a scientifically proven fact that every child born in the state of Maine shoots out of the womb wearing a pair of camp mocs, holding a paddle, and slaloming through it all like a pro. “It’s a boy WHOO LOOK AT HIM SHRED!”

Absolutely love these damn things. Got a pair on a whim, then immediately got a second pair. They’re a go-to for long days. Super comfortable lightweight performance canvas (who knew all of that was possible?) which really does breath well and stretches but can also stand up to kneeling/hiking/jumping etc. Gusseted for ease of movement. All the right pockets in all the right places and somehow they’re nowhere near as visually intrusive as a standard pair of cargos. Available in athletic tapered or slim fit. My 5’10″/180 thicc-thighs take a 32×32 in the athletic tapered, but I do cuff them (just one flip) to bring up the extra slack. Would love to see these made in a straight fit at some point.

A perfect extra layer for late summer/early fall, and good for layering up with when it gets truly cold. Made with the same style knit cotton usually reserved for sweatshirts.

Odd that they chose natural crepe rubber for the soles being that crepe is know to not provide traction on slick surfaces (desert boots with crepe soles can hydro plane). But they look good! Just don’t go trying to jump from one boat to another only to end up as squashed fish food.

55% Linen, 45% Cotton. Relwen’s “trap” blazers have become something of a legend. They’re based in old-school sporting blazers (which is where the term “sportcoat” came from), yet they’re totally contemporary at the same time. They do tweedy fabrics in the fall and winter, and lighter/airy fabrics for spring and summer. Ships/returns for free.

Chore coat style, outerwear specs.

Bring on boot season! Please. Made in Leon Mexico.

100% organic cotton, a few different fun patterns, and old-school wood-like buttons for vintage vacation shirt style.

Another item where you’ll want to use the quiet/secret 30% off Wellen gear SWEAT code. That code won’t stack with the 15% off in cart, but it’s clearly a better deal. So use it. Soft, stretchy, and a clean ankle (no scrunchy elastic) so they look a little more polished than most other joggers. AND they have an inseam gusset. Anti-microbial too.

Scattered sizes. From Huckberry’s deservedly well liked house brand Rhodes. Goodyear welted. Looks like the uppers are a waxed suede. Comes with an extra set of black, flat waxed laces. Would look great with chinos and a polo, jeans and a t-shirt, etc. A step up from Clarks Bushacres for sure.

Spendy, but one of their bestsellers. Has all the pockets and design elements travelers and adventure-seekers want in some lightweight shorts. Pretty sure they’re unlined though.

L, XL, and XXL left at post time. “Wake me up, when (August, &) September ends.” Because at that point it’ll be October and something like this wool chore blazer will feel great. Unstructured but made with boiled wool so it’ll have a bit more heft while still remaining breathable.

The Nomad material isn’t quite as nice feeling as lululemon’s Warpstreme (PROOF feels a little more synthetic than the oddly “normal” feeling of lululemon’s warpstreme twill)… but it also doesn’t cost nearly as much. And these STILL come with a gusset for ease of movement.

Sizes are limited, but they’re always worth a mention when these get any kind of markdown. Full review of the suede option can be found here.

A puffer, but a retro puffer. F&T’s take on classic 1970’s style mountain-wear. Four colors to pick from including navy, “teak,” brick red and dark forest green. Not made in the USA like their waxed truckers and rancher jackets. These are made in Vietnam.

75% Cotton, 25% Linen. A light extra layer that can do it all. Perfectly placed pockets, butterfly lined in the back, and three colors to choose from.

The Huckberry Extra 15% off Labor Day Sale is set to run through, you guessed it, Monday 9/1 (Labor Day).