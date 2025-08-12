Steal Alert(s): Orient Bambino 38 & Timex Marlin Mod Auto, each under $200

Some things are being impacted less than others by tariffs. But wristwatches have been noticeably affected by all the trade “stuff”. Even many of the non Swiss brands have seen pretty steady price increases in the last few months, as tariffs have hit Japan (15%) as well as China (30% with another extension). So to see not one but two wheelhouse retro-styled models on Amazon, each for under $200, that’s a good day. Plus (and this is key) they’re both sold AND shipped by Amazon, at post time. Not some sketchy 3rd party seller. But that can change if stock starts to move quick…
Amazon: Orient Bambino 38 – $196.98 ($285)
- Full review here
- “normal” price: $225 – $265 on Amazon, $285 direct through Orient.
- size: 38.4mm width x 12.5mm thickness x 44mm lug-to-lug x 20mm lug width
- movement: in-house Orient Caliber F6724 Automatic, Hand-Winding, Hacking
- water resistance: 30m
- crystal: Domed Mineral
- etc: Exhibition caseback. Leather strap feels better than some previous Orient watches.
- TL;DR: It’s a mighty fine looking dress watch with a creamy champagne dial and blue hands packaged within a more classically sized, 38mm case and powered by one of Orients in-house automatic movements.
Amazon: Timex Marlin Mod – $191.40 ($319!!)
- Full review here
- “normal” price: $225ish on Amazon, $319 direct through Timex… unless they’re running a code. 25% off would drop them to ~$240 at Timex.
- size: 39mm width x 9mm thick x 20mm lug width but it wears noticeably chunkier than that.
- movement: Japanese Automatic. Hacks and hand winds.
- water resistance: 50m
- crystal: Domed Acrylic
- etc: Mini exhibition window in the case-back. Quick release leather pins on the strap. 24-hour subdial.
- TL;DR: It’s a mighty fine looking dress / smart-casual watch on an easy to swap out quick-release leather strap with a Japanese automatic movement housed inside a cushion-shaped case.
nuff said.
Carry on.