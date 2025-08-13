Steal Alert: Stacking Sale on Huckberry’s Wellen Hybrid Swim/Performance Shorts

Wellen Performance Lined Swim Trunks – $56.10 per when you buy 2 ($78)

Shown at the very top of the post in “agave cloud“

Here’s how this works:

Huckberry’s bestselling Wellen Performance Lined Swim/Hike/Lounge/etc. shorts are currently on sale for $66 (normally $78)

They’re also running a buy two save 15% promo

Put two pairs in your cart, and those deals stack…

Double Sale Total = $112.20 for two pairs . That’s $56.10 per.

Normally they're $78 a pop, or $156 for two at full price.

The Maths say that’s 28% off if you stack those sales.

Not bad for a bestseller.

Some of us live in these things during the warm/hot seasons.

They’re brilliant. They get everything right that so many other brands get wrong about “hybrid” swim/hike/workout “adventure” shorts. They’re just as good in the water as they are out. They’re comfortable, they stretch, they’ve got a waist that cinches securely if you so choose, and they’re lined in a super soft performance “DryWetDry” boxer brief style liner (revealed above on the black pair) which is micro perforated, and not meshy and itchy like old-school swim trunks. That liner even has a hidden pocket for your phone. (Just don’t forget it’s in there when you cannonball into the lake.)

Lots of colors and a few patterns. Personally bought the (now sold out) “charcoal dot” shown below and a size medium fits my 5’10″/185lb normally size 32 waist frame perfectly. Available in either 5″ or 7″ inseam.

Shipping and returns are free if you take advantage of the stacking sale, as Huckberry’s free shipping threshold kicks in at $89.

Above: The now sold out “charcoal dot”

