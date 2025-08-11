Steal Alert: J. Crew FACTORY Extra 70% off Final Sale Clearance

Usually when J. Crew Factory runs a big clearance blowout, their stock levels are so paltry that it’s not worth a mention.

That, oddly enough, isn’t the case this time.

Just like BR Factory, J. Crew Factory is mainline J. Crew’s “step down” brand. So keep those expectations reasonable, as the quality, fabric, and fit might not be what we’re all used to with big brother J. Crew. That and as all of this stuff is final sale and can’t be returned or exchanged, it’s a big risk. But if you’re up for a (cheap) flutter/gamble, here we go. It’s a quick one. Extra 70% off code SCORE70 is set to expire this evening, Monday 8/11. And yes, all picks below had at least a decent size selection at post time. But as it’s a final clearance blow out, sizes/common colors could move extra quick.

JCF’s take on the knit blazer/swazer thing. Does appear to have some structure. And cotton based instead of all poly based. So cautiously expect these to be a (now mega) affordable version of the Bonobos Jetsetter knit blazer. Would look great layered over an OCBD (as shown) or even a t-shirt as a (much) smarter looking alternative to wearing a hoodie.

Six colors, some of which are actually wearable! Like the deep blue shown above. 79% linen/21% cotton. Button down collar keeps the points from flying away with wear.

Note that these are knit and not woven. So they’ll feel different. More flex and less structure. 55% cotton/45% polyester with moisture wicking properties.

Final sale shoes = almost always a terrible idea. Because if they show up and don’t fit as expected, there’s not a darn thing a tailor can do to make poor, painful shoes fit better.

*looks at price tag*

Well. Dang. Those look awfully similar to the excellent mainline J. Crew suede camp mocs from a couple years ago. And if they’re like their autumnal suede boot brothers from last season, they could be serious winners. But again. Final sale. Real gamble.

Ditto. Again, final sale. That’s the case for all of this stuff. But they sure look the part (as shown at the very top of the post).

Also shown at the very top of the post. Running a bit short on “camp shirt” time as we’re now heading towards fall, but it’s still hot. Real hot. VERY hot in many locations. So a white button up camp shirt with some texture might just be the (cheap) ticket. 100% cotton.

Select colors only, but some cooler/icy shades like those shown above are available in S/M/L at post time. For now. Until they’re not. “Comparable Value – $49.50”. Oh come on. Really? Fifty bucks?

70% cotton/16% viscose/12% lyocell/2% elastane. So an educated guess is that this might have more of a soft hand feel than a rugged feel to the fabric.

Like a more affordable cheap version of mainline J. Crew’s Portuguese cotton/linen sportcoat. Although this one is 100% linen, so it’ll wrinkle more. Like a lot more. Does have a matching pair of trousers if you want to make a suit, but it’ll be easier on the eyes if you pair the jacket with a simple pair of chinos in gray or off white.

In case you need a pair of easy-wearing/slip-on shoes for around the house which can also look good for a quick stroll or pedal over to the local ice-cream shop.

In “vintage laurel” / desaturated green. Color, but a little different. Those’ll work as an alternative for those of us who wear too much blue.

A guy can dream about fall, can’t he? Poly/wool blend, darker glen plaid with a lighter over check, and patch pockets give it a “sporting” look. Classic fit, but that’s why (insert preferred deity of choice) made tailors. Like, immediately made tailors. Right away. Because who was gonna alter Adam and Eve’s fig leaves? Couldn’t let them go tromping out of the Garden of Eden with a sloppy off-the-rack leaf. No way. Gotta get that dialed in.

