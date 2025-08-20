Bonobos: Extra 30% off Sale & Final Sale Items

That feeling when you see the noisy knucklehead neighbor kids standing at the bus stop looking miserable on their first day back to school.

Along with undignified inter-generational academic schadenfreude, ’tis the season for end-of-season clearance sales. Looks like Bonobos is one of the very first to launch, lonnnng before we hit Labor Day weekend.

But watch out. There’s lots of final sale stuff in there. Plenty of “regular” sale of course, but any item tagged as Final Sale can’t be returned or exchanged. Don’t forget that you’ll need the code LASTSPLASH30. This is an extra quiet sale (for now?), and therefore the code isn’t auto-applying at checkout. So you’ll have to manually hammer that in. Off we go with some picks…

Well that’s weird. Not final sale yet either. Certainly wasn’t expecting one of their Italian wool suits (separates) in a wheelhouse shade to be in this sale. But here it is. Standard, slim, or athletic fits. You pick the size of the jacket and trouser independently from each other. It does appear that the trousers are “only” available in a 34 length, so most will need post purchase tailoring, but that’s pretty standard for a suit purchase anyway. Probably the steal of this particular LASTSPLASH30 code.

Not final sale yet. But that could change quickly. Eighty five bucks for a stretch-cotton short-sleeve button down is a no-go for a lot of us. That’s just too steep. But on sale AND getting an extra 30% off ? Yeah that might happen. Lots of colors and patterns. Multiple fits.

Smooth Italian cotton. Slim, standard, or athletic fit. No it’s not wool and most would choose a wool blazer for their wheelhouse navy blazer, but this one is sharp enough that it can be dressed up as well as dressed down with jeans.

Need some new swim trunks for Labor Day Weekend? Swimwear is worth investing in. Cheap swim trunks are more likely to fall apart or get uncomfortable as a long day of sun and sand and swimming wears on. Clearly, these ain’t cheap with an $89 price point… yet the sale price + additional 30% off deal gets them down to reasonable-territory for many. Fifty bucks for swim trunks that are comfortable, don’t feel cheap, and come in fun patterns seems quite fair.

“It’s toooooo hotttt to wearrr paannnnnts.“ Well, depends on the pants. These are a specifically lightened-up summer version of their icon washed chinos. Do note the flap pockets on the back though. Those aren’t the standard welt pockets you’ll find on their icon chinos (and most other chinos). Understandable if that’s not your thing.

These have more structure than many other knit swazers, but that also means they’ll lean to the “smart” side of the smart-casual spectrum. So if you default to dressing up even when it’s not required, then maybe this is precisely how you’d like to dress down. Sizes are scattered on these. Fabric mix depends on which color you’re after.

Sometimes a button down can just be a button down. This is one of those times. Final sale. No returns or exchanges. So be super duper extra sure before you tap “buy”.

Something to wear with those Everyday Shirts. Just a couple of the cooler leaning colors are getting the hefty markdown. Final sale too.

Mostly wool with just a little linen in there for some visual texture. Wear it with white or off white pants here in the final throws of summer… wear it with jeans in the fall for a professorial look. Also shown at the very top right of the post. Final sale though. No returns or exchanges.

Lightweight, unconstructed, and breezy. 44% Wool / 43% Cotton / 11% Linen / 2% Elastane. Another item that’s recently gotten an additional price reduction, but that also means it’s now final sale. So no returns or exchanges.

Fabric is more of a summery mix: 40% Linen / 34% Cotton / 25% Polyester / 1% Elastane. Unconstructed and unlined. Lots of sizes available.

For when it’s turly hot and gross outside. Full performance fabric: 93% Nylon | 7% Spandex. Wicking, stretchy, etc. Multiple colors and some micro patterns to pick from.

If Target’s All in Motion 5 pockets taught us anything, it’s that some “golf” pants need not be confined to the course. These have a more traditional chino/dress-pant style pocket layout. So they’ll look clean when dressed up if you so choose.

Jacket weather will arrive at some point. And that thing looks pretty casual-secret-agent if such a thing can exist. Even with the hidden micro-floral pattern under the pocket flaps. 65% Cotton, 35% Nylon. A little sleeker and cleaner looking than a standard cotton M65 style field jacket.

Mostly weird/irreverent patterns (that’s why they’re on sale). Cotton/poly/stretch performance blend. Sold in neck and sleeve sizing, and size availability is scattered about, depending on print/color.

Sold as separates so you get to pick the size and fit of the jacket and trousers independently from each other. Also shown at the very top left of the post. 100% linen, so expect wrinkles.

Wow that is extremely out of season. And it’s final sale. But the price sure is right. Look, it’s gonna be the holidays again at some point.

The Bonobos extra 30% off sale items code LASTSPLASH30 is set to expire at 3am ET / Midnight PT on 8/26