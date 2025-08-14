Steal alert: 30% off select Timex Flash Sale

Ooh. And it includes some of their new Waterbury Icons collection, like the cream colored chrono (full review here). But like summer vacation (if you had one) this sale’s quickly expiring. Code Sizzle30 is set to sunset Friday night/3am ET Saturday morning (8/16). So off we go. Quick picks incoming…

21 jewel Miyota automatic movement, leather strap with deployant clasp, and smart looks. It’s certainly not a cheap Timex, but it does look like a watch which should cost a lot more.

And the black dial version. Worth noting is that these come with quick release spring bars in the strap. So it’s easy to swap out the stock black-croc version for brown when you need it to match brown shoes and a brown belt.

Full review here. A new favorite design of theirs. Cream, layered dial. Chronograph quartz movement. Antiqued-leather strap with deployant clasp. Also comes with quick release pins for easy strap swap outs.

Has tremendous potential to be a nicely affordable GADA (go anywhere, do anything) watch. Sporty integrated bracelet is on trend. No dive bezel means it can be dressed up easily with a suit. GMT function is smartly placed at 6 o’clock in a window instead of with the usual extra hand. H-link style bracelet does the retro-future thing well. And at 39mm, it should look great on most wrists.

How very… Zenithy. Three different color subdials, black tachymeter, red dipped chronograph seconds hand. 41mm case feels nice and solid. Should be wearable for most wrist sizes, as the lugs are shorter. Leather strap has quick release pins for easy strap swap outs (could look awesome on a perforated rally-style). Japanese quartz chronograph movement does not have the loud Timex TICK some of their cheap watches are afflicted with.

Slim. Like, real slim. Just 8.5mm thick. Roman numerals. Small seconds sub-dial. Old school.

Simple and super interesting looking. Inspired by the space age designs of the 1960s. “Period correct” acrylic crystal, so it may pick up some scratches, but a tube of PolyWatch will help fix those. See a review of a similar but not identical model from this new Jet line over here.

The Timex 30% off select with code Sizzle30 flash sale is set to expire Friday/Early Saturday 3am ET, 8/16/25. That’s all. Carry on.