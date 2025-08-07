Extra 25% off Allen Edmonds Sale, adidas Back to School, & More – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

With some new items added. As always, final sale means no returns or exchanges. So be extra sure before you buy. Code ADDTOBAG runs through Monday, so we’ll keep an eye out over the weekend to see if they add even more new stuff.

Sale’s on sale over at Allen Edmonds. Watch out for any factory 2nds stock lingering about in there. Allen Edmonds mixes in their regular first quality sale items with some Factory 2nds (“scratch and dent” items), and anything with the F2 tag (example here) will incur a hefty $25 restocking fee if you send them back.

Some late-summer new arrivals are in from Target’s in-house Goodfellow Menswear line, and wow are they going hard at the retro-casual-cool/ resort chic /White Lotus “thing”. No sale at present, but their stuff is cheap. Real cheap. Which also means keeping expectations in check is a good idea.

The sunlight is starting to change and back to school sales are starting. So long summer vacation, hello, uh… homeroom? Okay most of us don’t have to head to class when a bell rings, but that doesn’t mean we can’t snap up some sweet on-sale sportswear all the same.

Not bad if you’re looking for a classically sized field watch. Both are 38mm diameter, and clearly have that dark/earthy field-watch look going for them. Low $200s isn’t historically super rare, but now that we’re in this new world of quickly rising watch prices, a sale like this feels pretty good.

It’s a small selection, and truly it’s (some of) the shoes that are worth the specific call out. Their MacAlister desert boots have been best sellers for what seems like at least a decade. Strangely enough they’re not offering them in suede this season. Which is really weird, as suede desert boots are as foundational as it gets. But the English Leather option is in stock and getting the 30% off. And that’s “something”, as they’ve been excluded a lot from other codes and promos this summer. Full review of those can be found here.

Also worth a mention: