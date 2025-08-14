Brooks Brothers Suits deal, 50% off J. Crew Shorts, & More – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

The Combo Pick (because you have to buy two sets (pants and jackets):

Normally almost $900 for a jacket & trousers set. Not bad at all if you’re a fan of the more contemporary lean Brooks Brothers has been taking these days. Sold as separates instead of nested pairs like their 1818 line. Here with The Explorers you get to pick the size of a jacket, then the size of a matching trouser. A few different fits to pick from as well. Note that their “Classic” fit is their old “Regent” fit. Which is more of an athletic fit. Not boxy like their Traditional (Madison) fit. But not as slim as their slim (Milano) fit either. Wool fabrics are Italian/look to be from Vitale Barberis Canonico. Also worth noting is that some of their newest fabrics for the Explorer line seem to be excluded from this buy two sets deal. But the solids are in, as are the birdseye and a few other patterns.

And they’re not final sale yet either (aside from the random odd color). Which is nice. 9″, 7″, or 5″ inseams. As summer comes to a close, this feels like one of the last stops before these bestsellers hit their final sale section.

Teeny selection, but a decent selection all the same. Those MacAlister desert boots were just on sale for $12 more over the weekend. Even then that was a really solid deal, as they’ve been excluded much of the t

ime so far this summer, and the suede version seems to be no longer in production.

Swimwear really is worth investing in.

Counterpoint: Those Target trunks are $21.

That doesn’t really refute how spending a bit more is an investment in comfort, durability, an…

They’re $21.

I cede the floor.

Last weekend for this. Watch out for any factory 2nds stock lingering about in there. Allen Edmonds mixes in their regular first quality sale items with some Factory 2nds (“scratch and dent” items), and anything with the F2 tag (example here) will incur a hefty $25 restocking fee if you send them back. Sale ends Monday.

Also worth a mention: