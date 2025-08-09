The Weekly 10 Best Style Deals for Men

The Weekly 10 is our top 10 list of the best individual item style deals for men. Part recap, but you may also see something you haven’t caught yet. Got a style tip? Send those into joe@dappered.com. Now let’s start the count down…

Via: Allen Edmonds: Extra 25% off Sale Items (exp 8/18)

A remixed version of the just mentioned Park Avenue. The new Allen Edmonds Verse collection takes their classics, and makes them a little lighter, brighter, and extra flexible. Less structured uppers for a slightly more relaxed feel. Latex rubber soles for flexibility. Goatskin linings. Goodyear split reverse welt construction. “Bone” suede is shown above, although it looks to be more of a “dirty buck” than eggshell/bone.

Via: J. Crew: 30% off select w/ ADDTOBAG (exp 8/11)

A decent discount on wheelhouse Italian wool suit separates from J. Crew. The problem is that many sizes are pre-order and they aren’t expected until late August. Yet the suit we purchased for review has the jacket (but not the trousers) showing up at the Dap home offices by Monday. So YMMV of course. But if your sizes are in stock (or if you can wait) then these are worth a real look. Italian wrinkle resistant stretch-infused wool from Tollegno. Two versatile colors to pick from. Jackets are half-lined in the back for extra breathability.

Via: J. Crew: 30% off select w/ ADDTOBAG (exp 8/11)

If to you, boat shoes are too preppy and drivers don’t have enough structure/support… try camp mocs. Or as J. Crew likes to call their version, “Lake shoes.” They’re summery, they slip on, and the neutral suede means they’ll go with just about everything. If memory serves these haven’t gone on sale much this season. So 30% off here in the height of slip-ons weather seems quite nice.

Via: Nordstrom Rack New Arrivals

Team-green minds their own business. Now, that is a lot of green for one watch. And two hundred bucks is no small amount of money. But popping it off the green rubber strap and onto a black and gray striped NATO could look pretty awesome. Automatic movement too. ISO-certified, 41mm case, textured dial. Outbound shipping is free, but as it’s Nordstrom Rack a return label will cost you some coin.

Via: adidas 20% off rarely marked down styles w/ SCORE (exp 8/13)

Almost never on sale. Select colors only though. If you tap/click around on all of the color schemes, some will have the PROMO CODES WILL NOT WORK ON THIS PRODUCT message pop up. Others don’t have that. 20% off code SCORE obviously works only on the ones without that message. Shipping is free for club members as long as you log in.

Via: BR Factory 50% off + additional 20% off (exp 8/11)

Also shown in gray at the very top left of the post. Now, it’s a little early to be thinking about (vegan) suede bomber jackets, but a fall-lovin’ person can dream, can’t they? And as it’s a 60% off most sale at BRF, that means the price is truly good. Anything 50% off or more is good. 60% off or more is great.

Via: BR Factory 50% off + additional 20% off (exp 8/11)

Shown in Oxford Brown at the very top right of the post. Infinitely more versatile than the already mentioned vegan suede bomber, albeit not as eye catching. And that’s the point. Quiet, classy, timeless style doesn’t shout. And Mac Jackets go with everything from jeans and sneakers to a full suit and tie. 66% cotton, 34% recycled polyester.

Via: Allen Edmonds Shoebank Extra 25% off Factory 2nds (exp 8/18)

Because boots season is approaching, and under $175 for some simple cap-toe boots crafted in Port Washington Wisconsin seems like a bit of a steal. That said, as they’re factory 2nds, they’ll have some sort of cosmetic blemish. Structurally they’ll be sound, but there’s gonna be a scratch or a wrinkle or something which destined them for the 2nds pile. And returns on on any Factory 2nds, as always, will set you back a steep $25 restocking fee.

Via: J. Crew: 30% off select w/ ADDTOBAG (exp 8/11)

J. Crew’s MacAlister desert boots have been best sellers for what seems like at least a decade. Strangely enough they’re not offering them in suede this season. Which is really weird, as suede desert boots are as foundational as it gets. But the English Leather option is in stock and getting the 30% off. And that’s “something”, as they’ve been excluded a lot from other codes and promos this summer. Full review of those can be found here.

Via: Old Navy 50% off pants 48-hour event (exp 8/10)

Because sometimes you just want/need a new pair of pants. Old Navy’s flagship “Rotation” chinos are inexpensive cotton chinos (with a bit of stretch) made in a few different fits. Lots of colors. Half off is as good as it usually gets for these.