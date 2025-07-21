Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Favorite Bambinos, J. Crew Extra 60% off, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

J Crew sure has been quiet lately. And while the recent restock of their Final Sale section isn’t extensive, there are some new items in there. And an extra 60% off is a pretty deep discount for them. All final sale though. No returns or exchanges. Code SHOPNOW is scheduled to expire today, 7/21/25.

Full review here. Shipped and sold by Amazon, so returns should be easy. Watches have gone up in price. That’s hard to ignore. So seeing one of Orient’s slightly-sized-down/more “classically” sized automatic Bambinos for under $200 is worth a mention. As always, prices can change fast on Amazon. So who knows how long this’ll last.

lululemon’s “we made to much” (final sale) section is finally getting kinda good. For years it’s been a bit of a wasteland, with only extreme sizes and bizarre colors. Makes sense as their popularity was peaking. Now, it feels like a lot of their competition has closed some of the gap, and the result is more and more lululemon foundational products in reasonable colors are winding up as “we made too much” scores. Look, it’s still a clearance section. But it does seem like it’s seen a shift. RE their final sale policy: If you’re a member (easy website account creation/email list sign up) then you can return online final sale purchases in-store for credit.

Those are some true icons, right there. And that’s an especially nice price on the Court Legacy.

Also worth a mention: