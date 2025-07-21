Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Favorite Bambinos, J. Crew Extra 60% off, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
J. Crew: Extra 60% off FINAL sale w/ SHOPNOW
- Slim Secret Wash organic cotton poplin shirt – $27.99 FINAL ($98)
- Cotton-linen blend chore jacket – $63.59 FINAL ($198)
- Heritage cotton crewneck sweater – $23.99 FINAL ($98)
- Vintage-wash cotton pocket T-shirts – $11.99 FINAL ($39.50)
- Cotton piqué-stitch sweater in stripe – $31.59 FINAL ($98)
- Wallace & Barnes lightweight twill chore jacket – $71.99 FINAL ($198)
- Nubuck leather flip-flops – $24.79 FINAL ($69)
J Crew sure has been quiet lately. And while the recent restock of their Final Sale section isn’t extensive, there are some new items in there. And an extra 60% off is a pretty deep discount for them. All final sale though. No returns or exchanges. Code SHOPNOW is scheduled to expire today, 7/21/25.
Amazon: Orient Bambino 38 Champagne dial/blue hands – $194.97 ($260)
Full review here. Shipped and sold by Amazon, so returns should be easy. Watches have gone up in price. That’s hard to ignore. So seeing one of Orient’s slightly-sized-down/more “classically” sized automatic Bambinos for under $200 is worth a mention. As always, prices can change fast on Amazon. So who knows how long this’ll last.
lululemon: “Summer Scores” Event (final sale/”we made too much section”)
- ABC (gusset!) Commission Warpstreme shorts – $59 FINAL ($88) navy or khaki
- Reversible Switch Over Bomber Jacket – $99 FINAL ($198)
- CLASSIC ABC 5 Pocket Pant Warpstreme – $94 FINAL ($128) shown top left of post
- SLIM ABC 5 Pocket Pants Warpstreme – $94 FINAL ($128)
lululemon’s “we made to much” (final sale) section is finally getting kinda good. For years it’s been a bit of a wasteland, with only extreme sizes and bizarre colors. Makes sense as their popularity was peaking. Now, it feels like a lot of their competition has closed some of the gap, and the result is more and more lululemon foundational products in reasonable colors are winding up as “we made too much” scores. Look, it’s still a clearance section. But it does seem like it’s seen a shift. RE their final sale policy: If you’re a member (easy website account creation/email list sign up) then you can return online final sale purchases in-store for credit.
BONUS Nike: Extra 20% off select w/ SPORT
- Air Force 1 ’07 – $92 ($115)
- Court Legacy – $45.57 ($70)
- Dunk Low Retro – $96 ($120)
Those are some true icons, right there. And that’s an especially nice price on the Court Legacy.
Also worth a mention:
- Bonobos: Extra 30% off Sale & Final Sale Items. Picks here.
- Huckberry: Up to 50% off during their summer sale. Picks here.
- Todd Synder: Extra 20% off sale items w/ EXTRA20
- B.R.: Extra 20% off sale items in cart + an additional 10% off w/ BRAFF
- Allen Edmonds: Their Cordovan trunk sale is underway