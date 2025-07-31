Extra 25% off Brooks Bros Clearance, J. Crew Summer Suit Sale, & More – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Sale’s on sale over at Brooks Brothers. Which is precisely when a lot of us Budget-Bro Brooks Brothers Fans tend to look at picking up one of their sportcoats. Because they’re really high value once they hit clearance and then they run an additional 25% off promo like this.

And some more picks outside of the suits and sportcoats realm. Lots of new items added to the clearance section. No code needed for the additional 25% off. Discount should happen when it hits your cart. Extra 25% off is set to expire on Monday.

Sound the Killshots Sale Klaxon. The OGs, the very meme-y (mi mi?) Nike Killshot 2 with the navy swoosh and gum sole are on sale. There’s much more than that up for this 20% off code SPORT, but yes. Those, though, are them. (Whatever that means. sounds good though.)

Sufferin’ succotash, select summer suit separates are on sale at J. Crew. Not bad considering they’re very reluctant to included their suits in their normal codes and promos… which speaking of… have gotten pretty sparse lately. When’s the last time they ran a 30% off lots of full price deal? Been a while.

Prices really do go back up on Monday. And remember (say it with me), everything ships and returns for free.

Also worth a mention: