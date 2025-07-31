Extra 25% off Brooks Bros Clearance, J. Crew Summer Suit Sale, & More – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
Brooks Brothers: Extra 25% off Clearance Items (tailored picks)
- Slim Fit 73% Wool / 27% Linen Hopsack Sport Coat – $299.99 ($698)
- Classic Fit Super 130s Italian Wool Gingham Sport Coat – $299.99 ($698)
- Classic Fit Super 130s Italian Wool Check Sport Coat – $299.99 ($698)
- Classic Fit Linen Blazer in Black Watch Tartan – $299.99 ($698)
Sale’s on sale over at Brooks Brothers. Which is precisely when a lot of us Budget-Bro Brooks Brothers Fans tend to look at picking up one of their sportcoats. Because they’re really high value once they hit clearance and then they run an additional 25% off promo like this.
Brooks Brothers: Extra 25% off Clearance Items (other picks)
- Pleat-Front Linen Cotton Pants – $59.99 ($168)
- Chore Coat In Linen-Cotton – $127.49 ($348)
- Suede Shirt Jacket – $449.99 ($1,198)
- Pima Cotton Mariner Stripe Johnny Collar Sweater – $74.99 ($198)
- Sweater Blazer In Linen-Cotton Blend – $119.99 ($348)
And some more picks outside of the suits and sportcoats realm. Lots of new items added to the clearance section. No code needed for the additional 25% off. Discount should happen when it hits your cart. Extra 25% off is set to expire on Monday.
Nike: 20% off select w/ SPORT
- Killshot 2 – $71.25 ($95)
- Dunk Low Retro – $96 ($120)
- Field General – $84 ($105)
Sound the Killshots Sale Klaxon. The OGs, the very meme-y (mi mi?) Nike Killshot 2 with the navy swoosh and gum sole are on sale. There’s much more than that up for this 20% off code SPORT, but yes. Those, though, are them. (Whatever that means. sounds good though.)
J. Crew: Select Summer Suits on Sale
- Irish cotton-linen Unconstructed sportcoat +
- matching trousers = $293 total ($496) 40% off
- shown above in cream, but these are the “unsuits” which come in deep-water blue, light grey glenplaid, navy, etc.
- Portuguese cotton oxford suit jacket +
- matching trousers = $318 total ($546) 41% off
- 3 colors. Note for the jackets you’ll have to scroll down a bit to find available sizes on their product page. Seems glitchy?
- Italian Wool Ludlow Suit Jacket +
- Matching Trouser = $479 total ($800) 40% off
Sufferin’ succotash, select summer suit separates are on sale at J. Crew. Not bad considering they’re very reluctant to included their suits in their normal codes and promos… which speaking of… have gotten pretty sparse lately. When’s the last time they ran a 30% off lots of full price deal? Been a while.
Nordstrom: Anniversary Sale Ends Sunday Night
- AllSaints Bassett Reversible Bomber Jacket – $185.99 ($319)
- Cole Haan GrandPro Topspin Sneaker (Men) – $109.99 ($160)
- Bruno Magli Sergio Cap Toe Oxfords – $263.99 ($395)
- Nordstrom Cielo Plaid Virgin Wool & Linen Sport Coat – $269.99 ($399)
Prices really do go back up on Monday. And remember (say it with me), everything ships and returns for free.