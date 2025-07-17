Dappered

BR Factory 60% – 68% off, Todd Snyder’s Tuscan Sneakers, & More – The Thurs. Sales Handful

By |

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

 

BR Factory: 50% – 60% off + addit. 20% off

Works out to 60% – 68% off total MSRP once you slice that additional 20% off at checkout. A reminder that while BRF is like other “Factory” styled brands, and thus pretty much perpetually on significant sale… anything 50% off or more MSRP is fine, 60% off or more is very good if not great.

 

Rancourt: 25% off select w/ SAVE25

For the buy less buy better crowd. Made in Maine by skilled artisans using really good materials. They don’t do many significant sales, and to see a few true classics like Beefroll Penny Loafers and Ranger Mocs is somethin’.

 

Nordstrom RACK: Extra 25% off red tag FINAL SALE Clearance

This is the absolute end of the line, so sizes/color selection is either scattered or will be scattered quick. And there’s no returns or exchanges. Once you buy it, there’s no going back.

 

Todd Synder: Extra 20% off sale items w/ EXTRA20

When these things debuted at almost four hundred bucks, a lot of us did a spit-take. The total addressable market for four-hundred-dollar slip on sneakers doesn’t seem… big. Anyway, now they’re half off and the additional 20% off code EXTRA20 obviously helps. Made in Italy, “luxe suede” uppers, cork footbed and EVA sole. Neat. Yet they’re still $160 “fancy Vans.” ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

 

Banana Republic: Extra 20% off + addit. 10% off sale items w/ BRAFF

Those suede chukkas have seen a partial restock and they’re on sale AND they’re getting the double dip of an additional 20% off once they hit your cart then another 10% off that extra-marked-down price when you apply the code BRAFF. Phew. That’s a mouthful. Anywho, in regards to sizing, they seem to run true. For styling, they’ve got more structure than a super casual desert boot, but not so much so that they’d be seen as a dress boot. They’re right in between.

 

BONUS  Nordstrom: Anniversary Sale is live

Full original picks are here if you’re interested. Thinking we’ll give this the 1 Sale 5 Outfits treatment sooner rather than later. A reminder that prices really do go back up on August 4th.

 

Also worth a mention:

