BR Factory 60% – 68% off, Todd Snyder’s Tuscan Sneakers, & More – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
BR Factory: 50% – 60% off + addit. 20% off
- Textured Resort Shirts – $24 ($75) 68% off
- 7″ Linen Blend Shorts – $28 ($70) 60% off
- Heritage Bomber Jacket – $60 ($150) 60% off
- Slim Traveler 5-Pocket Pants – $38 ($95) 60% off
Works out to 60% – 68% off total MSRP once you slice that additional 20% off at checkout. A reminder that while BRF is like other “Factory” styled brands, and thus pretty much perpetually on significant sale… anything 50% off or more MSRP is fine, 60% off or more is very good if not great.
Rancourt: 25% off select w/ SAVE25
- Beefroll Penny Loafers in Heritage Brown – $246 ($328)
- Beefroll Penny Loafers in Natural – $246 ($328)
- Classic Ranger Mocs in Heritage Brown – $216 ($288)
For the buy less buy better crowd. Made in Maine by skilled artisans using really good materials. They don’t do many significant sales, and to see a few true classics like Beefroll Penny Loafers and Ranger Mocs is somethin’.
Nordstrom RACK: Extra 25% off red tag FINAL SALE Clearance
- Nordstrom Martelli Plaid Knit Wool Sport Coat – $104.97 FINAL ($399)
- Seen it, put it on, great fabric, but it does run short in the tail as it’s a more casual knit and sold in “alpha” sizes instead of the more precise 38/40/42/etc. A size medium measured out for me to 27.75″ from back of the collar to tail.
- Levi’s The Trucker Jacket – $31.48 FINAL ($89.50)
- Cole Haan GrandPro Rally Sneaker – $44.97 FINAL ($140)
- Ray-Ban 64mm Aviator Sunglasses – $40.48 FINAL ($160)
- Payton Mini Lug Pebbled Leather Chukka Boot – $31.93 FINAL ($129.95)
- Carrera 54mm Polarized Aviator Sunglasses – $30.91 FINAL ($180)
This is the absolute end of the line, so sizes/color selection is either scattered or will be scattered quick. And there’s no returns or exchanges. Once you buy it, there’s no going back.
Todd Synder: Extra 20% off sale items w/ EXTRA20
- Stone Suede Made in Italy Slip On Sneakers – $159.20 ($398)
- Cappuccino Suede Made in Italy Slip On Sneakers – $159.20 ($398)
When these things debuted at almost four hundred bucks, a lot of us did a spit-take. The total addressable market for four-hundred-dollar slip on sneakers doesn’t seem… big. Anyway, now they’re half off and the additional 20% off code EXTRA20 obviously helps. Made in Italy, “luxe suede” uppers, cork footbed and EVA sole. Neat. Yet they’re still $160 “fancy Vans.” ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Banana Republic: Extra 20% off + addit. 10% off sale items w/ BRAFF
- Made in Portugal Suede Chukkas Boots – $136.79 ($250)
- Made in Portual Mesi Cap Toe Oxfords – $115.19 ($250)
- RAEN Metal Aviator Sunglasses – $86.39 ($190)
- RAEN Rifka Sunglasses – $86.39 ($150)
- Italian Wool Tux Jacket – $287.99 ($480)
- Italian Wool Tux Trousers – $129.59 ($220)
- Total for Tux = $417.58 ($700)
Those suede chukkas have seen a partial restock and they’re on sale AND they’re getting the double dip of an additional 20% off once they hit your cart then another 10% off that extra-marked-down price when you apply the code BRAFF. Phew. That’s a mouthful. Anywho, in regards to sizing, they seem to run true. For styling, they’ve got more structure than a super casual desert boot, but not so much so that they’d be seen as a dress boot. They’re right in between.
BONUS Nordstrom: Anniversary Sale is live
- Nordstrom Botanical Print Short Sleeve Stretch Button-Up Shirt – $39.99 ($79.50)
- BOSS Hutson Check Wool Sport Coat – $429.99 ($645)
- Cole Haan GrandPro Topspin Sneaker – $109.99 ($160)
- Gordon Rush Adams Cap Toe Oxfords – $179.99 ($270)
- 3-Pack Daytripper 93% poly / 7% spandex Boxer Briefs – $43.99 ($69)
- Nordstrom Made in the USA Cedar Shoe Trees – $19.99 ($24.95)
Full original picks are here if you’re interested. Thinking we’ll give this the 1 Sale 5 Outfits treatment sooner rather than later. A reminder that prices really do go back up on August 4th.
Also worth a mention:
- J. Crew Factory: End of Season $30 and under event (lots of final sale items so watch out)
- Charles Tyrwhitt: Their Summer Sale is live
- Massimo Dutti: Up to 50% off summer sale with new reductions taken
- J. Crew: 30% off select full price w/ SHOPNOW