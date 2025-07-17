BR Factory 60% – 68% off, Todd Snyder’s Tuscan Sneakers, & More – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Works out to 60% – 68% off total MSRP once you slice that additional 20% off at checkout. A reminder that while BRF is like other “Factory” styled brands, and thus pretty much perpetually on significant sale… anything 50% off or more MSRP is fine, 60% off or more is very good if not great.

For the buy less buy better crowd. Made in Maine by skilled artisans using really good materials. They don’t do many significant sales, and to see a few true classics like Beefroll Penny Loafers and Ranger Mocs is somethin’.

This is the absolute end of the line, so sizes/color selection is either scattered or will be scattered quick. And there’s no returns or exchanges. Once you buy it, there’s no going back.

When these things debuted at almost four hundred bucks, a lot of us did a spit-take. The total addressable market for four-hundred-dollar slip on sneakers doesn’t seem… big. Anyway, now they’re half off and the additional 20% off code EXTRA20 obviously helps. Made in Italy, “luxe suede” uppers, cork footbed and EVA sole. Neat. Yet they’re still $160 “fancy Vans.” ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Those suede chukkas have seen a partial restock and they’re on sale AND they’re getting the double dip of an additional 20% off once they hit your cart then another 10% off that extra-marked-down price when you apply the code BRAFF. Phew. That’s a mouthful. Anywho, in regards to sizing, they seem to run true. For styling, they’ve got more structure than a super casual desert boot, but not so much so that they’d be seen as a dress boot. They’re right in between.

Full original picks are here if you’re interested. Thinking we’ll give this the 1 Sale 5 Outfits treatment sooner rather than later. A reminder that prices really do go back up on August 4th.

Also worth a mention: