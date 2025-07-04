4th of July Long Weekend Men’s Sales Roundup – lululemon Summer Scores, Target Shorts Sale, & More

“There was only one night game a year.” – The Sandlot
This post will be updated over the next few days as more sales roll in. So if you so desire, check back in between hot dogs and firecrackers. We’ll be tracking the salez salez salez. Have a safe and fun 4th of July.
Target: 30% off shorts and swim
- Goodfellow 7″ Elevated Linen Blend Pull-On Shorts – $14 ($20)
- Goodfellow 9″ Flat Front Chino Shorts – $14 ($20)
- Goodfellow 7″ Pull-On Shorts – $10.50 ($15)
As basic as it gets and super affordable already, but the 30% off makes them extra nice. Stretch Chino shorts, or more casual linen or cotton drawstring styles. Swim stuff too.
J. Crew: Extra 70% off 3+ Final Sale Clearance Items w/ EXTRA
Combo 1:
- Ludlow Slim-fit blazer in English cotton-wool blend ($348)
- Linen pocket square ($39.50)
- Ribbed dress socks ($24.50)
- = $106.49 FINAL (TOTAL) w/ EXTRA ($412)
Combo 2:
- Garment-dyed field jacket in reverse cotton sateen ($268)
- Secret Wash organic cotton poplin shirt ($98)
- Athletic crew socks ($19.50)
- = $90.89 FINAL (TOTAL) w/ EXTRA ($384)
All final sale. No returns or exchanges. They’re obviously looking to move out their clearance stock at this point, thus the “buy more save more” incentive. But one way to hack that is to just chuck some cheap stuff in your cart along with the item you’re truly after, as shown above (and hey, some of that cheap stuff looks decent!) You’ll need the code EXTRA at checkout.
J. Crew Part II: Up to 40% off (or more) select full price
- Ludlow Traveler (96% wool/4% elastane) Wool Suit Jacket +
- Ludlow Traveler Wool Suit Trousers = $499 total ($696) 28% off
- Secret Wash Cotton Poplin Shirts – $44.50 ($98) 54% off
- Portsider Chino Shorts, 9″ or 7″ inseam – $32.50 ($79.50) 59% off
- Classic Fit Linen Trousers – $79.50 ($128) 37% off
Select styles. No code needed. Discounted items are scattered about their site/inventory and do watch out for stuff that’s final sale. J. Crew is doing this thing lately where if something in-season is super-heavily marked down (yet not in the clearance section/ending in $.99) they’ll slap a final sale tag on it. Final means final. No returns or exchanges.
Allen Edmonds: Extra 25% off Sale AND Factory 2nds
- Espresso Brown Strands – $224.99 ($425)
- Liam Sneakers – $112.49 FINAL ($300) no returns or exchanges
- Randolph 2.0 Penny Loafer – $224.99 ($425)
Prices are now as marked online. They’ve already taken an extra 25% off sale items at Allen Edmonds, and it’s also an additional 25% off at the Factory 2nds Shoebank website. BUT…
- Factory 2nds returns will set you back a steep $25 restocking fee. So be careful with anything tagged as such.
- They’re still mixing Factory 2nds into the main site’s sale section, which makes things all the more confusing.
Full details and a review of the Factory 2nds buying experience can be found in this post here.
lululemon: “Big Summer Scores” (final sale)
- Commission Classic-Fit Shorts in 9″ or 7″ inseams – $59 FINAL ($88) khaki, navy, or black
- Always In Motion Modal Boxer 5″ 3 Pack – $69 FINAL ($74)
- Evolution Short Sleeve Polos – $69 FINAL ($88) select colors
- Airing Easy Short-Sleeve Shirts – $69 FINAL ($88)
Warpstreme shorts on sale? Don’t mind that one bit. Still super spendy compared to Target and J. Crew Factory, but that’s comparing apples and
oranges orangutans. All final sale unless you’re a member and then you can return in-store only for credit and credit only.
Banana Republic: Extra 20% off Sale Items
- Cognac Brown Leather Made in Portugal Oxfords – $151.99 ($250)
- Made in Portugal Blake Stitched Loafers – $135.99 ($220)
- 70% cashmere, 30% silk Sweater Polos – $95.99 ($150) 6 colors
- Athletic Slim Linen-Cotton Chinos – $79.99 ($130)
- RAEN Spyre Aviators – $95.99 ($190)
- RAEN Rifka Sunglasses – $87.99 ($150)
BR’s sale section is pretty darn good right now. Lots of new additions/in-season stuff, and that extra 20% off is even working on shoes and 3rd party goods. Often during regular price sales/promos, 3rd party and shoes are excluded. Not the case here.
B.R.: Extra 20% off Sale Items (suiting picks)
- Grey w/ Blue Plaid Linen Suit Jacket – $259.99 ($400)
- Grey w/ Blue Plaid Linen Suit Trouser – $135.99 ($200)
- Total for suit: $395.98
- Light Blue Linen Suit Jacket – $239.99 ($400)
- Light Blue Linen Suit Trouser – $135.99 ($200)
- Total for suit: $375.98
- Tuxedo Jacket in Italian Wool – $319.99 ($480)
- Tuxedo Trouser in Italian Wool – $143.99 ($220)
- Total for (dinner) suit: $463.98
And some tailored-wear stuff. All of their suits are sold as separates, so you get to pick the size of the jacket and trousers independently from each other. That, and those linen jackets would do pretty great as stand-alone sportcoats.
Todd Snyder: Extra 20% off Sale w/ EXTRA20
- Made in Italy 100% Cotton Knit Sportcoat – $187.20 FINAL ($698)
- Italian Cotton Madison Fit Suit Jacket – $287.20 ($598)
- Italian Cotton Side Tab Trouser – $127.20 ($268)
- = $414.40 Total for the suit ($866)
- Italian Suede Aviator Jacket – $795.20 ($1998)
Lots of final sale stuff. Not all final sale, but enough that you gotta watch out because anything tagged as such can’t be returned or exchanged. And clearly this is on the upper end of the price spectrum, but Todd Snyder “knows his (style) onions,” and the materials, construction, and quality is absolutely up there.
Huckberry: New items added to sale
- LUCA Made in Portugal Sneakers – $156 ($195)
- Relwen Flyweight Flex Blazer – $208 ($298)
- Astorflex Patnoflex Travel Loafer – $158 ($198)
- Flint & Tinder Navy Micro Stripe Hemp Short Sleeve Shirt- $42 ($78)
Surprised to see those LUCA sneakers in there. Full review here, albeit in a different color. Gonna keep an eye on their sale section through the long weekend to see if they keep adding stuff.
Rancourt Up to 25% off select 4th of July Sale
- Boothbay Boat Shoes – $258 ($308) 16.2% off
- Beefroll Penny Loafers in Natural – $248 ($328) 24.4% off
- Horsebit Loafers – $278 ($378) 26% off
It’s a (very) limited selection, but worth a look if you love made in the USA classic prep. Genuine handsewn Moccasin construction. Made in Maine.
J. Crew FACTORY: 40% – 70% off everything
- TruTemp365 Chino Pants in slim or straight fit – $35 FINAL ($118) 70% off
- 62% cotton/35% poly/3% elastane
- Flex Chino Shorts in 5″, 7″, or 9″ inseams – $19.95 FINAL ($69.50) 71% off
- 99% cotton/1% elastane
Level of discount really depends on the item, but their true-temp chinos (BR Core Temp competitors) and basic flex chino shorts are getting the full 70%. But… they’re final sale. Looks like J. Crew Factory is replicating big-brother J. Crew’s current pricing strategy. Meaning: whether something is on clearance or not doesn’t matter… once it hits a certain super-high percentage off, they slap a final sale tag on it. At least that’s what it seems like. So yeah. No returns or exchanges on the pants and shorts above.
Brooks Brothers: 30% off most, & 3 Shirts for $199
- Explorer Line Suit Jackets + Trousers = $627.20 ($896)
- 3 Shirts for $199 (shown: Ainsley Collar Supima Non-Irons)
- Suede Penny Loafers – $202.30 ($289)
- Performance Series Blazer – $348.60 ($498)
Highlight of the sale is the 3 shirts for $199 deal. If you’re a fan of their wheelhouse Ainsley Collar non-irons… those usually run $128 a piece. Yes those go on special with some regularity, but this particular promo puts those particular shirts at 48% off if you buy three. That’s better than good for Brooks Brothers. And yes you can mix/match styles, patterns and colors. You can buy 2 solid dress shirts and a patterned sport shirt, a patterned dress shirt and two solid oxfords, etc.
Also worth a mention:
- GAP: 50% off shorts, tees, and swim.
- L.L. Bean: Free shipping, no minimum.
- Madewell: Extra 30% off sale items w/ SUMMERTIME
- REI: 4th of July deals are live
NOTE: This post will be updated through the long weekend.