4th of July Long Weekend Men’s Sales Roundup – lululemon Summer Scores, Target Shorts Sale, & More

“There was only one night game a year.” – The Sandlot

This post will be updated over the next few days as more sales roll in. So if you so desire, check back in between hot dogs and firecrackers. We’ll be tracking the salez salez salez. Have a safe and fun 4th of July.

As basic as it gets and super affordable already, but the 30% off makes them extra nice. Stretch Chino shorts, or more casual linen or cotton drawstring styles. Swim stuff too.

Combo 1:

Combo 2:

All final sale. No returns or exchanges. They’re obviously looking to move out their clearance stock at this point, thus the “buy more save more” incentive. But one way to hack that is to just chuck some cheap stuff in your cart along with the item you’re truly after, as shown above (and hey, some of that cheap stuff looks decent!) You’ll need the code EXTRA at checkout.

Select styles. No code needed. Discounted items are scattered about their site/inventory and do watch out for stuff that’s final sale. J. Crew is doing this thing lately where if something in-season is super-heavily marked down (yet not in the clearance section/ending in $.99) they’ll slap a final sale tag on it. Final means final. No returns or exchanges.

Prices are now as marked online. They’ve already taken an extra 25% off sale items at Allen Edmonds, and it’s also an additional 25% off at the Factory 2nds Shoebank website. BUT…

Factory 2nds returns will set you back a steep $25 restocking fee. So be careful with anything tagged as such. They’re still mixing Factory 2nds into the main site’s sale section, which makes things all the more confusing.

Full details and a review of the Factory 2nds buying experience can be found in this post here.

Warpstreme shorts on sale? Don’t mind that one bit. Still super spendy compared to Target and J. Crew Factory, but that’s comparing apples and oranges orangutans. All final sale unless you’re a member and then you can return in-store only for credit and credit only.

BR’s sale section is pretty darn good right now. Lots of new additions/in-season stuff, and that extra 20% off is even working on shoes and 3rd party goods. Often during regular price sales/promos, 3rd party and shoes are excluded. Not the case here.

And some tailored-wear stuff. All of their suits are sold as separates, so you get to pick the size of the jacket and trousers independently from each other. That, and those linen jackets would do pretty great as stand-alone sportcoats.

Lots of final sale stuff. Not all final sale, but enough that you gotta watch out because anything tagged as such can’t be returned or exchanged. And clearly this is on the upper end of the price spectrum, but Todd Snyder “knows his (style) onions,” and the materials, construction, and quality is absolutely up there.

Surprised to see those LUCA sneakers in there. Full review here, albeit in a different color. Gonna keep an eye on their sale section through the long weekend to see if they keep adding stuff.

It’s a (very) limited selection, but worth a look if you love made in the USA classic prep. Genuine handsewn Moccasin construction. Made in Maine.

Level of discount really depends on the item, but their true-temp chinos (BR Core Temp competitors) and basic flex chino shorts are getting the full 70%. But… they’re final sale. Looks like J. Crew Factory is replicating big-brother J. Crew’s current pricing strategy. Meaning: whether something is on clearance or not doesn’t matter… once it hits a certain super-high percentage off, they slap a final sale tag on it. At least that’s what it seems like. So yeah. No returns or exchanges on the pants and shorts above.

Highlight of the sale is the 3 shirts for $199 deal. If you’re a fan of their wheelhouse Ainsley Collar non-irons… those usually run $128 a piece. Yes those go on special with some regularity, but this particular promo puts those particular shirts at 48% off if you buy three. That’s better than good for Brooks Brothers. And yes you can mix/match styles, patterns and colors. You can buy 2 solid dress shirts and a patterned sport shirt, a patterned dress shirt and two solid oxfords, etc.

Also worth a mention:

GAP: 50% off shorts, tees, and swim.

L.L. Bean: Free shipping, no minimum.

Madewell: Extra 30% off sale items w/ SUMMERTIME

REI: 4th of July deals are live

NOTE: This post will be updated through the long weekend.