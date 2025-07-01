1 Sale (weekend), 5 Outfits: 4th of July 2025

Why anyone would want to wear only clothes mainly
from one store purchased during one holiday weekend, I don’t know. But it can make for a fun experiment. Or maybe you already have similar gear, and this can provide as inspiration. Here’s five clickable outfits with foundations mined from alllll the big 4th of July sales from this past weekend. Many of which are clearly still going, and thus, led to this post.
Classic Sharp Casual
Todd Snyder Sportcoat – $287.20 w/ EXTRA20 ($598)
(Cheaper Sportcoat: BR Factory Knit Blazer – $87.48 FINAL )
JCF Performance Dress Shirt – $58.50 ($98)
J. Crew Tech Oxford Pants – $49.50 FINAL ($128)
RAEN Aviator Sunglasses – $95.99 ($190)
Timex Marlin Mod Auto – $255.20 w/ Shine20 ($319) review here
B.R. Socks (2-pack) – $19.99 ($60)
Spier Brown Suede Chukkas – $254.40 ($318)
Allen Edmonds Belt – $74.98 ($135)
Weekend Coffee
Billy Reid Knit Sport Coat – $208.50 w/ EXTRA25 ($398)
BR Factory Travel Pants – $35.62 ($95)
GAP 100% Cotton Original T-shirts – $11.90 w/ ADDON ($29.95)
Timex Marlin Jet Auto – $255.20 w/ Shine20 ($319)
CARFIA Polarized Retro Classic Acetate Sunglasses – $26.25 ($39)
B.R. Belt – $23.97 FINAL ($80)
LUCA Made in Portugal Sneakers – $156 ($195)
All Business
J. Crew Ludlow Traveler Wool Suit Jacket +
Ludlow Traveler Wool Suit Trousers = $499 total ($696)
Brooks Brothers Dress Shirt – $66.33 (if you buy 3 for $199)
The Tie Bar Necktie – $19.60 FINAL ($28)
Orient Bambino 75th Anniv. Edition – $283.50 w/ FOURTH ($315)
Brooks Bros Merino Wool Blend Ribbed Socks – $13.65 ($19.50)
Allen Edmonds Espresso Brown Strands – $224.99 ($425)
WP Standard The Woodword Leather Briefcase – $261 ($348)
Brooks Bros Silver Buckle Leather Dress Belt – $68.60 ($98)
Easy Does It
Flint and Tinder Short Sleeve Shirt – $42 ($78)
JCF True Temp 365 Pants – $35 FINAL ($100)
RAEN Rifka Sunglasses – $95.99 ($150)
C. Ward C65 Dune GMT – Nearly New – $944 ($1180)
(MUCH cheaper watch: Timex Weekender – $42.50)
Brooks Bros D-Ring Belt – $37.49 ($98)
Sabah Suede Slip Ons- $147 ($210)
Icy (when it’s) Hot
B.R. 100% Linen Jacket – $259.99 ($400)
JCF Performance Dress Shirt – $58.50 ($98)
JCF Slim or Straight True Temp 365 Pants – $35 FINAL ($100)
CARFIA Polarized Retro Classic Acetate Sunglasses – $26.25 ($39)
Orient Ray II – $220.50 w/ FOURTH ($245)
Nordstrom Textured Check Socks – $12.50
Allen Edmonds Randolph 2.0 Penny Loafer – $224.99 ($425)
