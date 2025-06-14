The Weekly 10 Best Style Deals for Men

The Weekly 10 is our top 10 list of the best individual item style deals for men. Part recap, but you may also see something you haven’t caught yet. Got a style tip? Send those into joe@dappered.com. Now let’s start the count down…

Via: Jomashop

Well that’s cheap. And why’s that? Because it’s on sale at Jomashop, which is one of those gray-market sites which sells new goods but often without manufacturer’s warranties. They’re also a stickler for their return policy (don’t start cutting off tags or peeling off stickers). It’s just not as safe as ordering direct from the brand or through an authorized dealer like a department store. But wow, that’s a hell of a price on a heck of a watch. Full review here.

Via: Target Up to 40% off Goodfellow & All in Motion Tees, Polos, Shorts, & more

Under. six. bucks. Nothing fancy here. Basic 60% cotton / 40% poly blend, jersey knit crewnecks. Made in the colors you’d expect.

Via: J. Crew 20% off select w/ FATHERSDAY (exp 6/15)

Full review here. One of those items that has not surprisingly jumped in price at J. Crew. (They used to be $168 at full price not that long ago.) They’ve also been excluded from most codes and promos so far this season. But that could change on a dime. So while 20% off doesn’t seem like much, they’re great casual to smart casual boots and any kind of savings is appreciate in this particular environment. Unlined interiors, natural crepe rubber sole, uppers made from English leather with lots of visual appeal. Made in Italy. Or at least they have been for the last few years. Not sure if that’s changed, but doesn’t seem like it.

Via: Brooks Brothers Father’s Day Sale (exp 6/17)

A versatile blue sportcoat with performance properties (quick dry, anti-microbial) in a silhouette that sure appears to be timeless instead of chopped. 25% off for their Father’s Day sale. Wear it with a t-shirt and jeans, a dress shirt and trousers, and everything in-between.

Via: Allen Edmonds Sale Section

Ships/returns for free. Not “crafted in Port Washington Wisconsin”, but instead from their “Imported” line. Still though. Allen Edmonds sneakers have impressed in the past, and these do that retro with the gum sole thing quite nicely. Materials look good too. Premium leather and suede uppers, leather lined, and a molded gum outsole. Design is based off vintage military trainers from the 1970s.

Via: Brooks Brothers Father’s Day Sale (exp 6/17)

The Pick: 3 Ainsley Collar Non-Iron Supima Dress Shirts = $230.40 ($384)

Yes you can mix and match polos as well as colors, patterns, collar styles, etc. Doesn’t have to be the solid non-irons shown above. Although there is a strong case for their versatility.

Via: Jack Erwin 20% off select Father’s Day Sale (exp 6/16)

Blake stitched in Portugal. Water-repellent suede uppers with a rubber sole for grip. Four colors, but the chocolate shown above is an obvious favorite.

Via: Quietly 20% off in cart at post time (proof here. no word on when this expires.)

AKA their “red label” base line/entry level suits, which aren’t quite as nice as their Core Line and above, but are still half canvas, made of nice wool, and come with easy to tailor non-functioning sleeve cuff buttons. Lots of colors. Under $300 for a half canvas all wool suit is pretty hard to find. Full review here if you’re interested.

Spier is back in the game. Instead of shipping stuff to those of us in the US across the Canadian border and the customer getting hammered with massive tariffs calculated on the retail price we the shopper paid, they’re now importing their goods into US ports and therefor the tariffs are calculated on what they paid their suppliers. That makes an enormous difference. No more extra tariff charge at checkout. Are they as affordable as they were pre trade-war? No. Are they a hell of a lot more affordable compared to a couple of weeks ago? Absolutely. Nice work outta the team at Spier.

Via: Target Up to 40% off Goodfellow & All in Motion Tees, Polos, Shorts, & more

To a lot of guys… shorts are shorts, when it comes to the cotton/spandex chino variety. No need to spend tons of money on them. Target obliges that theory with these 98% cotton / 2% spandex chino shorts available in a couple different inseam options and the colors you’d expect.

Via: Macy’s 25% off select watches (exp 6/15)

Watches have been going on sale less and less as of late, so finding Seiko’s true go-anywhere / do-anything (GADA) watch at an authorized retailer for 25% off is good news. The SRPE55 is basically Seiko’s version of that luxury “crown” brand’s Explorer model. Sporty enough to be worn with a t-shirt and jeans, yet refined enough to be worn with a suit and tie when needed. Specs from the brand are 40mm in diameter and 11.5mm thick. Wears pleasantly mid-sized. Feels great, looks great, and for a price that’s ~3% of that previously mentioned luxury brand.