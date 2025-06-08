Sunday Steal Alert: Huckberry’s Free Shipping No Min. 24-hour Event

Father’s Day is in one week (Sunday 6/15). Which is precisely why Huckberry is running a one-day free shipping no minimum promotion. That way they can get us to them in time for them to get any goods to us (for ourselves or for any Dads we may be looking for a gift of appreciation for)… by next weekend.

Free shipping at Huckberry usually doesn’t kick in until you hit $98. So anything below $98 is effectively on sale today. But it’s just for today only, as they’ve got to get this stuff fulfilled and on its way tomorrow. Got that? Clock’s ticking. Sale ends at midnight PT. Let’s rock and roll.

Shown at the very top of the post in “agave cloud“

They’re brilliant. They get everything right that so many other brands get wrong about “hybrid” swim/hike/workout “adventure” shorts. They’re just as good in the water as they are out. They’re comfortable, they stretch, they’ve got a waist that cinches securely if you so choose, and they’re lined in a super soft performance “DryWetDry” boxer brief style liner (see the black pair above with the leg rolled up) which is micro perforated, not meshy and itchy like old-school swim trunks. Lots of colors and a few patterns. Personally bought the (now sold out) “charcoal dot” shown above and a size medium fits my 5’10″/185lb normally size 32 waist frame perfectly. Available in either 5″ or 7″ inseam. That’s the 7″ option shown above. These are the star/super-highlight of this particular “sale” as it’d be hard to believe seeing these go on sale anytime soon. They appear to have a hard time keeping them in stock. So to save any kind of money (like $4.99 for shipping) feels like a legit deal.

For the Dads who always carry cash, and those who learned to do the same.

Half off and now ships free? Okay then. Would pair great with a bottle of something top shelf for the Dad who likes to have something neat or on the rocks.

Almost seventy(!) bucks for a pair of chino shorts seems sky-high to some of us… yet they sell boatloads of these things as well as their flagship 365 pants. 5″, 7″, or 9″ inseams available. Those are 9″ shown above. Lots of colors.

For the Dad who loves to buy Made in America. These are the newest USA made tees from Huckberry and their Flint and Tinder brand.

Full review here. Available in dark brown, chestnut, tan, or black. They’re what you’d expect. Meaning: nice leather, versatile good looks (casual to smart casual use), and should last and last. The more affordable alternative would of course be the L.L. Bean USA made belt, but those only come in dark brown or black.

And the rough-out suede version. Still made in the USA for these. Tan or Black.

IF you want to try just one of these tees to see what all the fuss is about… then this free shipping day is the time to do it. These are the tees you can wear for three days straight and they won’t start to smell or feel gross. Note that in the original slim fit these do run a bit small after the first wash or dry. So size up. My 5’10″/185lbs normally takes a size medium in t-shirts, and sizing up to a large results in a perfect fit after the first wash/dry.

Already on sale for $11 off and the extra $4.99 in savings with the free shipping makes these a splurge + impulse buy all at the same time. A few different colors available, but that gray micro stripe looks pretty good from here.

Cheap sunglasses that look and perform better than some junk you got on a convenience store spinner rack. Polarized lenses too. Perfect for the beach, because without polarized lenses the glare off the water would give you a migraine. Sizing seems to be on the smaller side of medium. So if you’ve got a big noggin, these might be a pass. Available in a bunch of colors. That “matte cola” with gray lenses at the top of the image seen above seems particularly tempting.

Soft, stretchy, and a clean ankle (no scrunchy elastic) so they look a little more polished than most other joggers. AND they have an inseam gusset, so go ahead and pigeon-pose to your yogi heart’s content.

Patagonia’s famous do-anything tees. Fair trade certified. Moisture wicking, quick dry, has an odor-control finish… the works.

Tumbled, lightly “washed” and slightly waxed leather for a super-lived-in-feel right out of the box. Made in Mexico.

The hotel room’s mini bar is expensive and the liquor store down the street from your Airbnb doesn’t have your favorite stuff. This would be a nice solution.

Gray “nine iron” suede uppers, white foxing and eyelets, and that classic contrast waffle sole.

Size shown: Medium on 5’10″/185lbs

Yes, made in the USA. You read that right. Hence the price, but it’s also built well. It’s classic American casual to smart casual wear. Garment dyed in seven different colors. The lightly slubbed fabric looks and feels just right instead of worn out. And the fit is accommodating without being boxy. The price tag is a big ask for plenty, yet many others will proudly pay the premium for a made in the USA polo like this.

The Huckberry free shipping no minimum one-day-event ends (you guessed it) today, Sunday 6/8/25.