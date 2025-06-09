Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Spier 20% off (& reduced tariff costs), J. Crew Shorts Deal, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Spier is back in the game. Instead of shipping stuff to those of us in the US across the border and the customer getting hammered with massive tariffs calculated on the retail price we the buyer paid, they’re now importing their goods into US ports and therefor the tariffs are calculated on what they paid their suppliers. That makes an enormous difference. Prices shown on the product pages are now what you pay. No more extra tariff charge at checkout. Combine that new logistics strategy with a scattered 20% off items deal they’re running through 6/12, and the prices are back into the big time bang-for-the-buck range they’re famous for. Are they as affordable as they were pre trade-war? No. So much has gone up across so many stores and brands. But are they a hell of a lot more affordable compared to just a week or so ago? Absolutely. Nice work outta the team at Spier. 20% off select runs through this Thursday, 6/12.

Nice price, as those Portsider stretch chino shorts were just $39.50 (hey five bucks is five bucks!)… but oddly they’re now FINAL sale. Which means no returns or exchanges. J. Crew has been doing that lately. Once certain items go on sale for a certain amount, no matter if they’re “in season” or not (like shorts), they’ll slap the Final Sale tag on them and then they can’t be returned or exchanged. So clearly this one is best for repeat customers who have J. Crew shorts already and love them/know how they fit.

It’s only “select” items, but the selection is pretty big. And they also put all the stuff that’s not excluded in one place this time. So that was nice of them. Usual exclusions (like their flagship stretch washed chinos) apply. And yes they make their stuff in more than just blue and gray. But it’s the foundation, right?

Also worth a mention: