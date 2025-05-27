Tuesday Men’s Sales Tripod – Cheap Chinos, Cheaper Shorts, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Quietly one of the better deals of this past long weekend. Deal is 50% – 70% off MSRP with an additional 25% off in your cart. The “maths” say that’s 62.5% – 77.5% off. A reminder that as BRF is a “factory” brand, they’re almost always on deep discount. But anything more than 60% off is great for them relative to their other sales and promos. So yes, this is a good one. Fine print says this ends tomorrow, Wednesday 5/28.

This one’s now set to end today. Notable exclusions are the usuals: shoes, bags, cashmere and cashmere blends, and leather or suede apparel. But the majority is in.

Also set to expire today. Prices are now as marked online. They’ve already taken an extra 20% off sale items at Allen Edmonds, and it’s also an additional 20% off at the Factory 2nds Shoebank website. But it’s worth a reminder that Factory 2nds returns will set you back a steep $25 restocking fee. So be careful with anything tagged as such. Full details and a review of the Factory 2nds buying experience can be found in this post here.

Not on sale, but if you’ve got a hankerin’ for a titanium dive watch with an automatic movement, those can be tough to find at a reasonable price and these were just restocked. 41mm case diameter, Miyota 8215 21-jewel Japanese automatic movement, sapphire crystal, Super-Luminov, and 200m of water resistance. That thing would look pretty great on a NATO strap.

Also worth a mention: