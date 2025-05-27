Tuesday Men’s Sales Tripod – Cheap Chinos, Cheaper Shorts, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
BR Factory: 50% – 70% off + addit. 25% off,
Extra 50% off Final Sale Clearance
- Seersucker Short Sleeve Shirts – $26.25 ($70)
- 7″ Linen Blend Shorts – $26.25 ($70)
- 100% Merino Crewneck Sweater – $25.98 FINAL ($80)
- Final sale = no returns/exchanges, but clearance is getting an extra 50% off
- Stretch Cotton Shorts in 7″ or 9″ inseams – $18.75 ($60)
- Slim Oxford Shirts – $26.25 ($70)
- Slim Lived in Chinos – $25.50 ($85) four colors.
Quietly one of the better deals of this past long weekend. Deal is 50% – 70% off MSRP with an additional 25% off in your cart. The “maths” say that’s 62.5% – 77.5% off. A reminder that as BRF is a “factory” brand, they’re almost always on deep discount. But anything more than 60% off is great for them relative to their other sales and promos. So yes, this is a good one. Fine print says this ends tomorrow, Wednesday 5/28.
Banana Republic: 30% off most full price
- Slim Core Temp Pants – $70 ($100)
- Linen/Cotton Traveler 5-Pocket Pants in Slim or Straight Fit – $91 ($130)
- Wrinkle Resistant Dress Shirts in Slim or Standard Fit – $56 ($80)
- Italian Tropical Wool Suit Separates – $476 ($680) blue or gray
This one’s now set to end today. Notable exclusions are the usuals: shoes, bags, cashmere and cashmere blends, and leather or suede apparel. But the majority is in.
Allen Edmonds: Extra 20% off Sale AND Factory 2nds
- Randolph 2.0 Penny Loafer – $279.98 ($425)
- Liam Sneakers – $143.98 ($300) imported
- Carlyle Plain-toe Oxford Dress Shoe – $199.98 ($425) review here
Also set to expire today. Prices are now as marked online. They’ve already taken an extra 20% off sale items at Allen Edmonds, and it’s also an additional 20% off at the Factory 2nds Shoebank website. But it’s worth a reminder that Factory 2nds returns will set you back a steep $25 restocking fee. So be careful with anything tagged as such. Full details and a review of the Factory 2nds buying experience can be found in this post here.
BONUS Stock Alert: Timex Deepwater Reef Titanium Automatic – $479
Not on sale, but if you’ve got a hankerin’ for a titanium dive watch with an automatic movement, those can be tough to find at a reasonable price and these were just restocked. 41mm case diameter, Miyota 8215 21-jewel Japanese automatic movement, sapphire crystal, Super-Luminov, and 200m of water resistance. That thing would look pretty great on a NATO strap.
Also worth a mention:
