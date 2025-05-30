The Weekly 10 Best Style Deals for Men

The Weekly 10 is our top 10 list of the best individual item style deals for men. Part recap, but you may also see something you haven’t caught yet. Got a style tip? Send those into joe@dappered.com. Now let’s start the count down…

Via: Nike Sale Section

Fifty-five bucks. That’s cheap no-name canvas sneakers territory. Leather and suede uppers on these. Herringbone sole. White w/ black swoosh & gray suede goes with everything.

Via: Banana Republic Extra 20% off sale items (exp. 6/3)

Gold and green aviators which appear to have a slimmed down but not squat shape. Sure wish they’d list the lens diameter. Tough to get an idea for “fit” when they don’t disclose that. Not final sale though. So that helps.

Via: Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale

As Nordstrom is the seller you’ll get free shipping and easy returns. No funny business at the border (Charles Tyrwhitt ships from the UK). You can even return it to a Nordstrom store if you like (but not a Nordstrom Rack.) Also and perhaps most importantly… they’re good blazers. 100% merino wool, canvas chest piece, and a timeless, simple, versatile design.

Via: Shipped and Sold by Amazon at post time (until if/when they sell out)

Wedding season is upon us and you may be in the market for a dress watch. For well under $200, it’ll be hard to beat the classic, 40.5mm diameter Bambino with the vintage style and blue hands. It looks like… money. Yet it does not cost anywhere near what a luxury brand watch would cost. Shown above on a 7.5″ wrist.

Via: Banana Republic Extra 20% off sale items (exp 6/3)

Peak lapels, covered buttons, and made from Italian virgin wool from Marzotto. Black tie stuff is expensive (same as wedding stuff.) Nice to see this getting a real solid price-cut with that extra 20% off. Not final sale either. Can be returned.

Via: Allen Edmonds Father’s Day Sale

Black oxfords to wear with that Banana Republic tux. Or a dark brown option to go with a navy or gray suit. Or a medium to lighter brown shade to pair with breezy trousers and a lightweight sportcoat. You get the idea. Better price than even what they were going for over the Memorial Day Weekend.

Via: BR Factory 50% – 70% off + additional 25% off (exp 6/1)

BR Factory quietly extended their Memorial Day Weekend sale through this Sunday, and that’s kept the prices super-low on some of their summer basics. Like these cheap seersucker short sleeve button downs. Lightweight and breathable thanks to the fabric’s telltale “pucker”. A few different colors and patterns. Comes with a button down collar so if you choose to use it, your collar points won’t curl or get wild as the day wears on.

Via: Banana Republic Extra 20% off sale items (exp 6/3)

There was a time not that long ago when BR’s shoes were hit or miss. But they’ve been on a really nice run lately, and these crepe sole suede chukkas would look great with both casual and smart casual outfits. More structured than a floppy desert boot, but still has that summery crepe sole offering bounce and texture. FWIW, my normally 10.5 D feet (borderline wide width) fit pretty good in a 10.5 straight out of the box.

Via: $50 off Men’s Shoes w/ MENS50 (exp 6/3)

Rothy’s shoes can be exceedingly comfortable, as the uppers are made from flexible and soft knit recycled materials. They’ve also designed their shoes to be worn with or without socks, and they’re machine washable too. Perfect for summer. They make multiple styles of sneakers, boat shoes, casual lace ups, slip-ons, etc. And their new court design (shown above) looks pretty close to perfect. Be warned if you’re a wide-foot though, as some of their models can run a bit too trim. For context, Rothy’s will run sales on occasaion, but if memory serves, fifty bucks off is rare air, if not a true outlier. Not final sale either. Ships for free, and there’s no fee for mail-in exchanges or for returns made at Happy Returns (or a Rothy’s retail store). Refunds sent through the mail will set you back $4.99.

Via: BR Factory 50% – 70% off + additional 25% off (exp 6/1)

If you’re looking for a pair of basic stretch-cotton shorts, then these should do nicely for under twenty bucks. 97% cotton/3% spandex. 7″ or 9″ inseams. More colors than bargain department store brands. Shipping is an extra $7, unless you’re at a certain tier or above in their rewards program, but at least returns are free. Deal is set to expire Sunday.