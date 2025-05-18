Sunday Steal Alert: Huckberry’s Free Shipping No Min. 24-hour Event

Summer means adventure. Getting out there. Seeing and doing. Huckberry operates at that perfect mid point of style and function, and with the unofficial start of summer (Memorial Day weekend) fast approaching, this is pretty much their time to shine…

Which is precisely why they’re running a one-day free shipping no minimum promotion. So they can get us to them, and their gear to us, by next weekend.

Free shipping at Huckberry usually doesn’t kick in until you hit $98. So anything below $98 is effectively on sale today. Yes, they do an additional big summer kickoff sale every year, but it’s anyone’s guess as to what will be included in that (which you gotta think starts later this week). Plus that stuff won’t get to you in time to use for the long weekend.

For now we’ll stick to gear under $98, and keep the picks to the gear most likely to be excluded for any sort of long-weekend sales in the pipeline. Clock’s ticking. Sale ends at midnight PT.

They’re brilliant. They get everything right that so many other brands get wrong about “hybrid” swim/hike/workout “adventure” shorts. They’re just as good in the water as they are out. They’re comfortable, they stretch, they’ve got a waist that cinches securely if you so choose, and they’re lined in a super soft performance “DryWetDry” boxer brief style liner (see the black pair above with the leg rolled up) which is micro perforated, not meshy and itchy like old-school swim trunks. Lots of colors and a few patterns (such as the “agave cloud” shown at the very top of the post). Personally bought the (now sold out) “charcoal dot” shown above and a size medium fits my 5’10″/185lb normally size 32 waist in most pants and shorts frame perfectly. Available in either 5″ or 7″ inseam. That’s the 7″ option shown above. These are the star/super-highlight of this particular “sale” as it’d be hard to believe seeing these go on sale anytime soon. They appear to have a hard time keeping them in stock. Lots of options are already seeing sizes move fast. So to save any kind of money (like $4.99 for shipping) feels like a legit deal.

Full review here. Available in dark brown, chestnut, tan, or black. They’re what you’d expect. Meaning: nice leather, versatile good looks (casual to smart casual use), and should last and last. The more affordable alternative would of course be the L.L. Bean USA made belt, but those only come in dark brown or black.

And the rough-out suede version. Still made in the USA for these. Tan or Black.

IF you want to try just one of these tees to see what all the fuss is about… then this free shipping day is the time to do it. These are the tees you can wear for three days straight and they won’t start to smell or feel gross. Note that in the original slim fit these do run a bit small after the first wash or dry. So size up. My 5’10″/185lbs normally takes a size medium in t-shirts, and sizing up to a large results in a perfect fit after the first wash/dry.

Almost seventy(!) bucks for a pair of chino shorts seems sky-high to some of us… yet they sell boatloads of these things as well as their flagship 365 pants. 5″, 7″, or 9″ inseams available. Those are 9″ shown above. Lots of colors.

Half off and now ships free? Okay then.

Cheap sunglasses that look and perform better than some junk you got on a convenience store spinner rack. Polarized lenses too. Perfect for the beach, because without polarized lenses the glare off the water would give you a migraine. Sizing seems to be on the smaller side of medium. So if you’ve got a big noggin, these might be a pass. Available in a bunch of colors. That “matte cola” with gray lenses at the top of the image seen above seem particularly tempting.

A legend with legions of fans. Made from quick-drying nylon with a water repellent finish. Elasticized waistband with internal drawstring and quick-drying mesh liner. Fair Trade Certified.

NOTE: If you’re a member at REI, they’re doing their big annual sale right now, and if you log in you can save 20% off on Baggies over there with the code ANNIV2025. But far from everyone is a (paying) member at REI. So yes, still worth a mention here on free shipping day at Huck.

And now the tees you can often find someone who loves their baggies shorts wearing with said baggies shorts. Also fair trade certified. Moisture wicking, quick dry, has an odor-control finish… the works. Same story for REI members as the shorts though. 20% off, but you have to be a (paid) member.

Tumbled, lightly “washed” and slightly waxed leather for a super-lived-in-feel right out of the box. That black belt is a perfect amount of rock-and-roll. Made in Mexico.

Well that’s just rad. And the hotel room’s mini bar is expensive/the liquor store down the street from your Airbnb doesn’t have your favorite stuff.

The newest USA made tees from Huckberry and their Flint and Tinder brand.

Size shown: Medium on 5’10″/185lbs

Yes, made in the USA. You read that right. Hence the price, but it’s also built well. It’s classic American casual to smart casual wear. Garment dyed in seven different colors, lightly slubbed fabric which looks and feels just right instead of worn out, and a fit that’s accommodating without being boxy. The price tag is a big ask for plenty, yet many others will proudly pay the premium for a made in the USA polo like this.

Gray “nine iron” suede uppers, white foxing and eyelets, and that contrast waffle sole.

