Steal Alert: 41% off J. Crew’s Unconstructed Irish Cotton Linen Suits

NOTE: Prices above reflect an additional 15% off rewards members deal J. Crew just launched. It’s a standard email log in, so, figured most already have a rewards account with them or are willing to jump through the hoop of creating one. Extra 15% off ends Thursday 5/15. And yes it stacks on their currently running “long weekend styles” event. Proof is below. Just log in, then check the box at checkout:

It feels like the retail industry is (mostly) playing it cool until the end of the month, when that “unofficial start of summer” long-weekend occurs. Who knows what kind of sale J. Crew will do for that stretch, but if past is prologue, then maybe they’ll do something somewhat significant. That said, right now their popular Irish cotton-linen fabric “unsuits” have sneakily been put on double sale for rewards members.

Jackets are $169.57, trousers are $118.57

Waiting around until Memorial Day weekend to get them for maybe (key word: maybe) a bigger discount is a risk. Because 41% off is pretty darn good these days for their unconstructed, summery, Irish cotton-linen suit separates. And if you’ve got a hot weather wedding coming up, you’ll want to get this thing in-house and over to your tailor ASAP.

Jacket also looks great when worn as a sportcoat.

Maybe that’s the solution for your warm weather dressed up needs this year.

Sleeve cuff buttons are non-functioning, so that’ll be cheap to adjust, and they’re sold as separates so you get to pick a more precise waist and inseam length compared to traditionally “nested” suits. Also be warned that these are totally unstructured. They are NOT a smart, sharp, formal suit.

What they are, is a slightly dressed down, relaxed and breathable fabric, pair of suit separates which looks dressy-casual when worn together… OR looks quite good when broken up and each piece is worn separately with other things. Say, if you were to wear the jacket with chinos or tech pants. Meanwhile, the trousers will play nicely with a polo or even a t-shirt and some old-school slip on sneakers.

More than a few of us have purchased “just” the jacket, and worn it often as a go-to three-season lightweight sportcoat. It looks pretty good with everything from jeans to stone-white chinos:

Excels in both cool and warm weather.

Nifty, eh?

Extra 15% off for members deal seems to also be applying to all of our original picks from when this sale originally launched last Friday.

That’s all.

Carry on.