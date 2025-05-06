Steal Alert: 20% off BR / GAP / Old Navy Gift Cards

Shown very top of post: BRF’s Knit Blazer. Now on final sale for $87.48, but drops to $77.48 if you get and subsequently use one of these $10 off gift cards.

Part of a larger gift-cards Mother’s Day promotion, these are physical giftcards but can be used online as well at Banana Republic, GAP, Old Navy, Athleta, AND their step-down outlet brands (such as Banana Republic Factory). Only real restriction seems to be “Limit 5 gift cards per online transaction.” That and they’re final sale. They don’t want those gift cards back.

Pretty solid deal if you’re a frequent shopper at any/all of the GAP inc. family of brands. And like the adidas gift card deal from Monday’s tripod, giftcards are a nice work-around for items that are usually excluded from sales, and/or if it’s a gift card that was purchased on a discount (like these are)… then the savings obviously stack on any other promos.

Sold by ACI Gift Cards LLC, an Amazon company. Looks like they have a limited amount of these, and at post-time the deal is 80% sold through.

More brands/other gift cards on sale can be found here. They should arrive by/on Saturday, as it’s a Mom’s day deal.

OOH CRACKER BARREL & Golden Corral!

Perfect for taking an adversary’s mother out for dinner, and then never calling her again.

There’s also 15% off Doordash gift cards, in case Dorothy is more of a “Netflix and Chill” kinda lady.

This got weird.

That’s all.

Carry on.

“Say hi to your mother for me, alright?”