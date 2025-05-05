Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – adidas $20 off $100 giftcard, Shoe Trees BOGO, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

It’s an effective work-around for items that are usually if not always excluded from promo codes, as demonstrated above with those bullet-point picks. Limit one giftcard per-purchase. So if you wanna stock up, you’ll have to make multiple purchases of said giftcards, one at a time. All giftcard sales are final. Deal is scheduled to end May 14th.

Note: There are nine recent (very) unpleasant reviews left on the giftcard purchase page stating they never got their e-gift card and/or it wouldn’t work when they did. I (the Joe guy) tested this out myself to see if: A. I’d get the e-giftcard within 2 hours as promised, and B. it worked at checkout. It did work. At least for me. I paid $80 for the $100 gift card, got the gift card in ~45 minutes, and it worked at checkout on a pair of $130 shoes usually excluded from codes and promos.

Works on most clearance items too. It appears you can mix full price with clearance items, and as long as you trip one of the two thresholds, you should be good to go. And no you don’t need to buy multiple items. if something is more than $200, it should be $50 off. If something else is $600+ (eek) then it should be $200. Exclusions do apply of course. Rancourt shoes are excluded, as are a few other items. Tiered sale is set to expire tomorrow, 5/6/25.

The problem is Woodlore’s shipping rates. They’re steep. It’s $14.95 for purchases up to $50, then $17.95 for purchases of $50 – $100. That’s pretty brutal. Any purchases over $100 ship for free, but if you want to take advantage of just “one” BOGO (and therefor get two pairs of trees) then it’ll cost you a pretty penny at checkout. So is this a good deal or what? Let’s do some math:

So yes. Six bucks. Not as good as it may seem at first glance. That shipping is killer unless you plan on spending $100+.

But what if you’re feeling fancy? Here’s one way to hit the $100:

Got all that? It’s a bit confusing.

Been a while since UNIQLO & Sunglasses fired off the same brain synapses. Keep expectations in line with the cheap price point, and one is less likely to be disappointed. Not on sale, because they’re a new arrival, but… twenty bucks!

Also worth a mention: