Good Looking Performance Sunglasses, J. Crew Shorts Sale, & more – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Cheap they are not, but the quality and style combo is almost unparalleled. You can do anything in a pair of Roka’s from go to a wedding to go for a long and sweaty run. Built specifically to stay put with lightweight frames and “Geko” nose pads. Personal experience is beyond positive. I picked up two pairs of Halsey frames (discontinued but on Amazon still?) on sale a few years ago, and they’ve gone everywhere and done everything since and I have never once had to think twice about them looking or feeling good in the process. So yeah. They’re good. Sale ends tomorrow, Friday 5/30. Note that the image above probably isn’t to scale, so make sure you look at the dimensions before buying.

Simple enough. Those three styles are all $39.50. Linen will cost you a bit more. There’s some t-shirts and whatnot in that (very limited) promo section too.

The unofficial “beater” watch of summer is on sale. Normally in the mid $50ish range. And with prices moving the way they’re moving, this sub $45 price point may not be sustainable.

Shown above on an aftermarket strap. Review can be found here. Mentioned a lot on this site, and for good reason. Heritage dive watch looks on a top-ramen budget. For about $50 you get 200m of water resistance, a stainless steel case, and a rotating bezel which feels much more expensive than many other watches in the under $100 category. Even the stock rubber strap that it comes on is decent (soft-ish, not rigid plastic). Beat it up. It can take it.

And as this is Nordstrom proper (not Nordstrom Rack)… everything ships and returns for free. Random reminder that we’re almost at June (duh) which means July is coming up quick (your point is?) and that means the big annual Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, where new arrivals/next season goods go on sale just as they’ve hit their shelves, digital or otherwise (ah, I see).

Not all colors of certain styles are included. It can be some colors but not the others. Seems to be mostly 20% – 25% off depending on the item. Shoe picks above are all 20% off, but some of their foundational workout gear is getting 25% off.

Lots of stuff from the Memorial Day Weekend sale either sold through or went back to full price, but there’s still a handful of goods kicking about at those previous sale prices. Remember, free shipping kicks in at $98, but returns are free (less any outbound shipping costs incurred).

Also worth a mention: