20% off tariff free Spier Chukkas, On Sale Shorts & Tees, & more – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Lost in the mess of Spier getting caught in the crossfire of the de minimis exemption ending + steep (if recently reduced) tariffs on made in China goods is the fact that some of their (excellent) shoes and boots aren’t made in China.

Like their chukkas. Loafers too. Goodyear welted. Suede is even from CF Stead.

It’s a rare, sizable discount for Spier. And at least at post time when it was tested out, there’s no extra tariff charge at checkout. But this is for their more expensive Goodyear Welted collection. Pretty sure those are made in Portugal, which is in the EU, which for context has a scheduled tariff rate on July 9th of 20% when the 90 day pause (no not that pause, …the other pause) runs out.

Yep, that 15% off for Passport rewards club members stacks on their currently running but ending today promo. Remember that “up to” are the key words. So the vast majority of eligible items are not 50% off. But that additional 15% off helps for sure.

It’s a heck of a cash-up-front investment, but maybe you’ve got birthdays or graduation presents due on the horizon, and/or you’ve got your eye on something spendy at Nordstrom which is rarely on sale. (Like say, a wristwatch. They have the Hamilton Murph 38.) Costco members only on this one. Delivery is via email “Members Should Expect to Receive 6 Individual Emails, Each Including One eGift Card.” Also know that the Ts&Cs include “Limit of 1 Transaction, with a Maximum of 2 Units Per Membership Every 14 Days.”

Another check in on Huckberry’s oddly good sale section, this time on some serious splurges. Seems like they’re worth keeping an eye on as we move towards the long weekend at the end of the month.

Deal is a stacking 40% off prices as marked + an additional 10% off at checkout with PERK. Includes quite a few of their bestsellers, new arrivals, etc. Exclusions apply of course. Ends today, 5/15/25.

Also worth a mention: