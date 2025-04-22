Style Scenario: Feels like Spring – Dressed Up

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. First we tackled a t-shirt and sneakers scenario where none of the picks were over $100. Then we moved onto something more smart-casual. Now we’ll finish this year’s Spring has Sprung style scenario trilogy with a suit and tie look appropriate for work, weddings, etc. (Top Photo Credit: Wei Fukuyama)

The Suit: Suitsupply Italian Wool Havana Fit – $499. From their “perennial” suit line. Ships/returns for free. Half canvas, nice construction details, and while the description says this suit is “navy”… it looks to lean more of a darker true blue instead of a midnight navy.

The Shirt: Nordstrom Trim Fit Dress Shrit – $69.50. Or whatever your favorite light blue dress shirt happens to be. White would work too if you want some more contrast. This one ships and returns for free from Nordstrom. That’s always a plus.

The Tie: The Tie Bar 20% Linen/80% Silk Dot Tie – $28. Just enough linen for that warm-weather look, while still remaining conservative enough for a big meeting or interview. Also perfect for a spring or summer wedding, warm weather cocktail hour, etc.

The Sunglasses: Tom Ford Eric 55mm Sunglasses – $179.97 ($440). Made in Italy. Clearly a major splurge. The Affordable Option: WMP Eyewear Blue Lens Tortoise Brown Frame Sunglasses – $45

The Watch: Timex Waterbury Metropolitan Chronograph 41mm Leather Strap Watch – $189. Cream layered dial, chronograph quartz movement, antiqued-leather strap with deployant clasp. Full review in the works. Spoiler: It’s nice.

The Socks: Allen Edmonds Over the Calf Merino Dress Socks – $18 ($24). Thin, breathable, dress socks. Over the calf so they stay up all day. Part of the ongoing Anniversary Sale.

The Shoes: Allen Edmonds Fifth Avenue Leather Sole Oxfords – $249 ($425). Also part of the Anniversary Sale. Brogue cap toe, with the rest of the shoe being dead-simple.

The Belt: Nordstrom Reversible Belt – $49.50. A warm brown on one side, with black on the other. Ships and returns for free.