Style Scenario: Feels like Spring – Casual (nothing over $100 edition)

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Spring has sprung. Spring is fresh. Spring is light. Let’s clean it up with some timeless basics and good fit. Happy spring. (Top Photo Credit: Wei Fukuyama)

The T-Shirt: J. Crew Factory Slim Broken-in Striped Tee – $22.50. A classic. 100% cotton with Breton-style navy stripes.

The Pants: Target All in Motion Regular Fit Lifestyle 5-Pocket Pants – $40. Back for another season with more colors, standard or slim fit, and even (*gasps*) an additional trouser version with slant pockets up front and welts in the rear.

The Sunglasses: WMP Polarized Matte Black and Tortoise Sunglasses – $46. Metal frames or Wayfarer style is often the question… but why not both?

The Watch: Invicta “Cola” 1953 Automatic – $95ish. Invicta’s throwback in a red/black bezel “cola” color scheme. Full review of the standard 1953 can be found here.

The Socks: Made in the USA Darn Tough “Duck Duck” Lightweight Merino Blend Socks – $24. Because lots of neighborhoods have a pair of ducks which return every spring. Often to chill out/nest up in an odd location. Welcome back, Maude and Maury.

The Shoes: Nike Blazer Low ’77 Premium – $75.97 ($100). Nice materials, classic looks, fair price.

The Belt: GAP Leather Belt – $28 w/ WARMUP ($44.95). Just a basic, casual leather belt. And that’s more than fine for this style scenario. And many others. Which is why it gets mentioned often.