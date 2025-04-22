Dappered

Style Scenario: Feels like Spring – Smart Casual

Style Scenario: Feels like Spring – Smart Casual

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Spring has sprung. Spring is fresh. Spring is light. Happy spring. (Top Photo Credit: Wei Fukuyama)

The Blazer: BR Factory Tailored Fit Knit Jacket – $83.20 ($104). Surprisingly good for the price. Feels good, fits well, tail isn’t chopped. It’s a full synthetic blend, but it doesn’t feel or look cheap. A quick in person look of the blue option can be found here.

The Shirt: Rhone Commuter Performance Button Down – $82.80 ($138). There’s nothing nearly as comfortable as the Rhone commuter when it comes to a versatile casual to smart casual button down. Full performance fabric. Super stretchy. Breathes great. Hidden button down collar to keep things in line. Shipping for purchases under $100 is a steep ten bucks, but at least this shirt at post time isn’t final sale. So it can be returned/exchanged if it doesn’t work out (less incurred shipping charges). The less expensive option: JCF Chambray Button Down – $49. It won’t breathe and wick like the Rhone, but it’s a decent alternative for $30+ less. 

The Pants: BR Factory Traveler 5-Pockets – $38 ($47.50). Another worthy & cheaper alternative to the mainline Banana Republic style.

The Belt: J. Crew Factory Suede Belt – $29.50 ($59.50). Affordable. Matte suede. Does the job.

The Sunglasses: Walden Passage Sunglasses – $99. A new arrival. Bit of a splurge, but they ship/return for free via Huckberry.

The Socks: J. Crew Bird’s-eye Print Socks – $10.50 ($16.50). Inexpensive, mini pattern. Bit of personality but nothing loud.

The Shoes: Spier Coffee Suede Loafers – $168.30 ($198). Blake stitched with a tapered toe shape. On sale through today, 4/22/25.

The Watch: Timex Slip-Thru Weekender – $30.35. The cheap classic. This is one of their models that makes the loud “TICK” though.

