BR Factory 60% off most, BB F&F, & More – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Lots of new spring/summer arrivals too. Works out to 60% off most, and there’s even some select items getting a greater percentage off (as shown with the picks above). Not bad. Pretty good in fact. And know that GAP inc. cardholders get an additional 25% off with the code BRVIP.

Full top ten picks post is here. This sale kinda got lost in the noise of this past week and J. Crew launching their first truly solid sale of the season. So worth another mention. Allen Edmonds runs two big sales per year: The Rediscover America event in the fall, and their Anniversary Sale in the spring. These are the sales where icons like the Park Avenue, Strand, and others actually go on significant sale for once.

Lots of spring and summer new arrivals. Almost everything is 30% off, while the three shirts for $199 deal is even better depending on which shirts you choose (you can mix and match). Wheelhouse/foundational non-iron supima dress shirts are shown above. Those are 48% off if you buy three, as they’re normally $128 per. But if you don’t want to bulk buy, they’re also 30% off if you by “just” one. So, options. We got options.

Pretty sure you knew about this sale already (original picks here), but adding the above because (pretty sure) those court sneakers and tassel loafers weren’t included in this sale when it launched.

Thinking this is the last day for their quiet, 50% off select pants deal. Add on top of that an extra 20% off over $100 with the code BESTDRESSED and you have on your hands legs quite a nice deal.

