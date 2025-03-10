Steal Alert: 26.99% off select PROOF 72 hour merino blend tees

They’re the t-shirt you want to be wearing when the Zombie Apocalypse strikes.

Yes they’re expensive (even on sale).

But they’re great.

These are those merino-blend t-shirts you can wear for three days straight without them picking up a funky smell or “ick” feeling like cotton tees do. That’s the magic of naturally anti-microbial merino wool. They rarely go on sale, and while it’s just select colors and probably limited stock, some of these t-shirts just wandered into the Huckberry sale section, which is still an additional 15% off at checkout:

Most are going to want to size up in the slim fit. My 5’10″/185lb frame usually takes a medium in other t-shirts, but a large in the PROOF 72 hour merino original slim fits perfectly after the first machine wash and dry.

No personal experience with the classic fit, but they’ve got those on sale too.

Free shipping won’t kick in until $98, so… anybody up for two?

Could be a long, hot, sticky and stinky (stickny? stin-ticky?) spring and summer.

These would make the upcoming seasons significantly less so.

The extra 15% off Huckberry sale items deal is set to expire tomorrow, Tuesday 3/11/25.

That’s all.

Carry on.