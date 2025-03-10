Steal Alert: 26.99% off select PROOF 72 hour merino blend tees

PROOF 72 hour Merino Tees in Slim or Classic Fit – $56.95 ($78)
They’re the t-shirt you want to be wearing when the Zombie Apocalypse strikes.
Yes they’re expensive (even on sale).
But they’re great.
These are those merino-blend t-shirts you can wear for three days straight without them picking up a funky smell or “ick” feeling like cotton tees do. That’s the magic of naturally anti-microbial merino wool. They rarely go on sale, and while it’s just select colors and probably limited stock, some of these t-shirts just wandered into the Huckberry sale section, which is still an additional 15% off at checkout:
Slim Fit PROOF 72 hour Merino Tees – $56.95 ($78)
Most are going to want to size up in the slim fit. My 5’10″/185lb frame usually takes a medium in other t-shirts, but a large in the PROOF 72 hour merino original slim fits perfectly after the first machine wash and dry.
CLASSIC Fit PROOF 72 hour Merino Tees – $56.95 ($78)
No personal experience with the classic fit, but they’ve got those on sale too.
Free shipping won’t kick in until $98, so… anybody up for two?
Could be a long, hot, sticky and stinky (stickny? stin-ticky?) spring and summer.
These would make the upcoming seasons significantly less so.
The extra 15% off Huckberry sale items deal is set to expire tomorrow, Tuesday 3/11/25.
That’s all.
Carry on.