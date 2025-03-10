Most Wanted Affordable Style – March 2025

Whether you’re looking for gift ideas or a quick upgrade for yourself, expect these to come around about once a month. You’ll find new arrivals and old favorites, especially good deals, or maybe something pricey to keep an eye on for future sales. Got a tip on something that deserves to end up in the monthly Most Wanted? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

It’s increasingly difficult to find nice, mid-priced shoes. Shoes that aren’t super cheap, while also not being $300, $400, etc. Enter Charles Tyrwhitt, who for years now has been making nice blazers, sweaters, and shoes for what many would consider a mid level price. You will have to shell out an extra $15 for shipping as all of their stuff still, maddeningly, ships from the U.K. But hey, at least their goods aren’t coming from Canada or Mexico.

How very… Zenithy. Three different color subdials, black tachymeter, red dipped chronograph seconds hand. 41mm case feels nice and solid. Should be wearable for most wrist sizes, as the lugs are shorter. Leather strap has quick release pins for easy strap swap outs (could look awesome on a perforated rally-style). Japanese quartz chronograph movement does not have the loud Timex TICK some of their cheap watches are afflicted with.

A brand new arrival. 55% linen / 45% cotton. Unlined back for breathability. Welt pockets instead of flap on the lower half, so that might not be everyone’s favorite choice. But in terms of being a super affordable alternative to, say, one of J. Crew’s “unsuit” jackets… this has real potential. May be boxy on arrival, as they say it’s “a slightly roomier jacket, making it the go-to choice for an easy, breezy, and effortless summer.” Yet the fit description says “Tailored shoulder, chest and tapered waist.” I mean, even if you have to spend some money to get the fit right, it could still be a relative steal.

More than half off, Goodyear welted, and from Huckberry’s deservedly well liked house brand Rhodes. Ships and returns for free. Looks like the uppers are a waxed suede. Comes with an extra set of black, flat waxed laces. Would look great with chinos and a polo, jeans and a t-shirt, etc. A step up from Clarks Bushacres for not that significantly more cash. Part of the Huckberry extra 15% off sale items deal which is ending tomorrow, Tuesday 3/11.

Made with either Italian Tropical weight wool or all season wool. Spring and summer ready shades of brighter and lighter color. Ships and returns for free. Just remember that Suitsupply insists on using functioning sleeve cuff buttons on their suit jackets, so if you need alternations on the length of the sleeves, it could either be an expensive pain, or a dealbreaker altogether.

