Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – $199 AE Hamilton Boots, J. Crew Legacy Blazers on Sale, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

The highlight is clearly their legacy Italian wool flannel blazer. Full review here. Yes it’s flannel, but it’s lighter and softer than super thick, ultra wintry flannel suiting fabrics one may initially think of. Half lined in the back so it breathes a bit better too. Good for wearing in all but the hot-hot-heat of summer (or tropical/burning desert like climates). Head here for a full review. Code SHOPSALE is set to expire today, Monday 3/3… so who knows what’s coming next. Maybe a greater discount and therefor a lower price? That’s probably wishful thinking. Final sale on all this stuff. No returns or exchanges.

Could be the steal of this clearance season. These are basically Strands, but boots, and come with weatherproof leather uppers and a subtle studded Dainite rubber sole. (More info on these can be found on the Allen Edmonds product page.) Free shipping at Nordstrom Rack kicks in at $89, so outbound shipping is free. Returns in-store are free if you have a physical Nordstrom Rack or even mainline Nordstrom store near you. Returns through the mail will set you back a pre-paid label. These could be pure first quality overstock/unsold, or they could be floor models/tried on a few times and thus made their way to The Rack. But if they are 2nds quality, at least there’s no steep $25 restocking fee, as would be the case if Allen Edmonds was selling these.

Set to expire today and some of the goods have moved out those digital doors pretty fast. Picks above had at least a decent size selection left at post time.

Ditto. Only this stuff is on the more spendy side. Full original picks can be found here.

Also worth a mention: