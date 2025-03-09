Banana Republic Factory: 64% off lots “23 hour” Sale

Why “23 hours?”

Because when the clock struck 2am very early this morning (Sun. 3/9)… we sprang forward to 3am, eliminating an entire hour of our universe.

Far out, man.

Obligatory reminder that once you do the math, 50% off MSRP is fine for BRF. Anything over 60% off is very good. Because Banana Republic Factory is one of those outlet-mall styled step-down brands (like J. Crew Factory)… and thus, they’re almost always having a big (huge! ginormous!) sale. So perspective is necessary.

Bottom line: this is a good sale. The new arrivals help too. Off we go. Discount on picks below ranges from 58% off – 76% off, with most hitting 64% off (40% off + additional 40% off at checkout).

A brand new arrival. 55% linen / 45% cotton. Unlined back for breathability. Welt pockets instead of flap on the lower half, so that might not be everyone’s favorite choice. But in terms of being a super affordable alternative to, say, one of J. Crew’s “unsuit” jackets… this has real potential. May be boxy on arrival, as they say it’s “a slightly roomier jacket, making it the go-to choice for an easy, breezy, and effortless summer.” Yet the fit description says “Tailored shoulder, chest and tapered waist.” I mean, even if you have to spend some money to get the fit right, it could still be a relative steal.

Because it’s gonna be unpredictable, transitional weather for a lot of us for a good long while yet. Lightweight, cotton/nylon fabric. Stand collar looks more modern and sleek compared to the usual/standard collars other field jackets come with.

Shirts to wear under sweaters, blazers, etc. Button down collar so the points don’t go drifting out and flapping away. White, blue, or black.

Really, really good for the price. Finally got in person with these and two pairs were immediately purchased. Soft, stretch-infused, versatile five-pocket-style pants. When you want to wear jeans but don’t want to wear jeans and don’t want to wear chinos/khakis either. For a fit perspective, a 32×32 in the athletic fit was darn near perfect on my box-jumping, intervals running, 5’10″/185 arse. They do seem to shrink up a little in the wash. So know that.

BRF’s take on the dressy t-shirt thing. Not broken in/super slubbed/or made to look like an old favorite. They’re nice. Mercerized cotton means they’ll be super smooth, but could shrink in the wash. Mercerized cotton can do that. Sometimes.

Size shown: 32x32 on 5’10″/185.

Nine colors/patterns to choose from.

Note that these run a tad short. But if you account for that factor (my 5’10″/185lb frame often but not always takes a 30″ inseam, and thus I sized up to a 32″ inseams here) then you’re left with a really nice, cheap pair of cotton-based, machine washable, dressier (but not too dressy) trousers. Notice the tab closure at the waist. 52% cotton, 30% polyester, 16% viscose rayon, 2% elastane spandex blend helps keep the cost down (compared to wool). An inexpensive and machine washable option for the worker-bees out there who want a sharp looking trouser without draining their 401K.

Breezy 55% cotton / 45% linen fabric. Lots of spring and summery colors. Clean front with the standard button closure and zipper fly, but for extra comfort these come with an elastic back. Some will love that for the warmer months, but that elastic at the back will be a dealbreaker for others. Just athletic fit so far. Which makes sense, as these are clearly made for warmer weather and air-flow is desirable during spring and summer.

Size & Color Shown: 40R on 5’10″/185 in “Gray-Blue”

Wait, what? 76% off?

YES these are a poly/rayon/elastane blend. But they don’t feel cheap, and they don’t look it either. They may be knit, but it’s a clean and tight knit which can easily pass as a dressier blazer and be worn with a collared shirt. But they’re soft and easy wearing so they also won’t look weird with a t-shirt. And the tail isn’t chopped either (take note other brands). They’re also sold in chest measurements (36, 38, 40, 42, etc.) instead of the cheaper/less precise alpha sizing (S/M/L/etc.) and they come in short and long options if that’s your body type. So they’ve put some real effort in here. Sleeve cuff buttons are non functioning.

Spring means bomber jackets. Vegan suede has significantly progressed for the better these last few years. Head here for a review of this bomber from not this past fall but the fall before.

So one thing “vegan suede” doesn’t excel at? Breathability. These on the other hand should be extra-airy. 62% cotton / 38% linen.

52% cotton / 48% poly. Pique knit gives it that physical and visual texture. Something new for the henley lovers out there. One of those quiet, casual items that can make a difference because of its being just different enough.

Stripes, solids, and some heathered options. 100% organic cotton. Relaxed fit, so if you want a trim fit they say to size down.

A style of jacket that’s probably more sweater than true outerwear. Pique texture brings a different factor many will appreciate. $110 MSRP seems… optimistic, to say the least. But ~$40 sounds about right.

And now a jacket that’s true outerwear. Nylon shell. Pocket on the right sleeve which is a signature of the bomber style.

“Just” 58% off this time around.

Stripes. Perfect for the upcoming seasons. Blue or “natural” micro stripe. Both are 100% merino and claim to be washable, although many of us find the risk of washing inexpensive “washable” merino sweaters like these to not be worth the reward. Just take them to the dry cleaner on occasion. As merino is naturally anti-microbial, you’ll be surprised how long a merino sweater can go between cleanings. Of course if you’ve sweated it up hard, or got a stain on it or something, take it to the cleaners.

BR Factory’s stretch cotton chinos. 97% cotton, 3% spandex. All the colors you’d expect. Even has the “butt patch” just like mainline BR chinos.

Inexpensive. Button down collar to keep the points in line. Slim fit. Appropriate length for untucked wear. Wouldn’t be surprised if they start stocking more colors as the weather starts to warm up. Price depends on what color/pattern you’re after.

80% Cotton / 20% Nylon with a textured weave, donegal-like speckles, and no kangaroo pocket to keep things less bulky up front. Four colors to choose from.

100% merino. A couple of new colors for Spring.

The Up to 50% off (or more?) + additional 40% off most at Banana Republic Factory sale is scheduled to end today, 3/9/25. Outbound shipping is $7 unless you’re one of their higher tiered rewards members. Returns are free, although those outbound shipping charges are non refundable.