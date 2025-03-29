$29 Gap Stretch Chinos, Sanders Chukkas Restock, & More – The Thursday Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

The star of this GAP sale show has to be their flagship chinos. Multiple fits, foundational/versatile colors, and made in 98% cotton/2% spandex. Extra 20% off with that ADDON code comes off the marked down price, so total percent off is 52% off. 40% Friends and Family sale + the additional 20% off with ADDON is set to run through Wednesday 3/19.

Limited size selection on much of this stuff as The Rack is where Nordstrom sends their unsold merch from brick and mortar stores as well as unsold online stock from their mainline site.

The majority of the J. Crew final sale section is picked over in terms of common sizes… with a few exceptions. And as always, final means final. No returns or exchanges on anything tagged as such. One has to think they’ll be doing some restocking soon, no? As we head through the weekend perhaps? Code SHOPSALE is currently scheduled to run through St. Patrick’s Day.

Great shoe trees for $25. BUT… there’s a but. *Free shipping won’t kick in until you spend $100. And standard shipping for stuff under is (tests buying one pair for contiguous US shipping)… $15. Ouch.

Last weekend for this as it’s set to expire Tuesday 3/18. Lots of options. Not just the white and blue shirts shown above. Solids, checks, stripes, etc. Mid-spread collars, button down collars, etc. And yes you can mix and match. So you can get one dress shirt and one sport shirt and it’ll still work out to $125. Worth noting is that Brooks Brothers usually makes you buy three or even four shirts during their bulk buy sales. Not for this one.

Full review here. Not a sale but a restock at Huckberry. And it seems sizes are already going pretty quick. That’s not unexpected though, as these are some real #menswear legends… and they’re pretty hard to source on this side of the Atlantic. Huckberry is one of only a couple stores to carry these things here in the US. So their free shipping & free returns is a significant deal. For the sake of comparison, Sanders has them priced at $285.58 on their own website, and they’ll hit you with you an (understandable) additional 40£ international shipping charge at checkout. So Huckberry really has done the hard work here with getting them stateside. And they even charge less on the price tag than the brand that makes them.

Also worth a mention: