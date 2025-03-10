10 Best Bets for $75 or Less – Oxford Trousers, Nike Killshots Clearance, & More

Proof that style doesn’t have to cost a fortune. It’s our monthly list of ten picks, each individually costing less than seventy five bucks. Got a tip on something for under $75? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

One of J. Crew’s spring/summer bestsellers from last year. They’re an oxford cloth with its hallmark visual texture, but cotton is blended with a healthy dose of poly and spandex for some performance features. They’re not an airy, breezy, “barely there” shirting-style of fabric. Which is good for many, as not everyone likes wearing breezy shirt fabric over their arse and bits/pieces. There’s some structure with these, but not overly so. Gel shirt-gripper interior waistband is a nice touch too.

Holy Killshot Clearance! Just in time for sneaker season. And that green suede option would be nice for St. Patrick’s Day. Very kind of Nike to put all of the on-sale options on one page, whereas the regular price colors are on another.

F1 probably peaked in the zeitgeist a year or two ago (thanks to Netflix’s pandemic hit Drive to Survive), but for those of us who are still hooked on the irreconcilable glamour and tackiness of the world’s most watched motorsport, a new season is about to launch. And this podcast is a must-listen. Drew Scanlon, Danny O’Dwyer, and Rob Zacny do a stunning job keeping their podcast’s feet firmly on the ground, all while covering a sport that has its collective heads in the clouds (and up their arse). The Shift + F1 guys explain what needs to be explained, tabling what doesn’t, recapping races, previewing others, and more or less being genuinely great dudes. If you’re totally new to F1, keep an eye out for their upcoming annual primer episode. Also, fun fact about host Drew Scanlon? He’s this guy. Yes, that’s him.

Arguably one of the best, most versatile accessories for the spring & summer months. And they’re cheap. Less visually rigid than an all white cotton or linen pocket square, and the royal blue looks great with everything from the palest of greys to deep khaki & straw to the darkest navy. It should also help you get more use out of your somber charcoal suits, now that the days are getting longer. Just ditch the tie, wear a pale blue or white shirt, and pop one of these colorful pieces of cloth into your breast pocket. Item linked to isn’t the exact pocket square shown above (which is 10+ years old) but you get the idea.

Because it’s gonna be unpredictable, transitional weather for a lot of us for a good long while yet. Relatively affordable. Lightweight, cotton/nylon fabric. Stand collar looks more modern and sleek compared to the usual/standard collars other field jackets come with. Currently half off + an additional 25% off at checkout.

Currently 60% off, which is quite good for J. Crew Factory. Like BR Factory, they seem to be almost perpetually on sale, but half-off or more usually indicates a truly solid deal. Because let’s be honest… nobody’s paying $90 for those shirts. But $36? Sure. Available in slim, classic, tall, and untucked length fit templates.

Another 60% off pick from J. Crew’s step-down, more affordable “Factory” line. These are the more affordable version of mainline J. Crew’s Sussex quilted vests. And just like the Sussex, these look distinctly more heritage, and much less tech-y/shiny/puffy. Which is good for those of us who don’t want to look like a glossy Michelin man. Button tabs at the back if you want to dial in the fit a bit.

As we enter spring cleaning time, consider a clothes brush. They’re specifically designed to lift dirt and hair out and up from a suit or coat’s fabric, without harshly trashing the fabric like overly-frequent dry-cleaning can. They also won’t leaving any sort of sticky residue behind like a lint/pet-hair rollers will. Kent makes terrific clothes brushes. Shown above is an older model of a two sided (soft/stiff) bristle brush.

From their “comfort wear” line which has been pretty great so far and has lived up to it’s name (meaning: extra comfortable/stretchy/flexible/soft stuff).

From reader Dominic who sent in a style tip after seeing these in person:

“Two-ply collar with built in collar stays. Super soft cotton/modal/spandex blend. Placket length is great. Two caveats. They need to add a couple wheelhouse colors (too many novelty colors currently, the black and navy are great). And they may not be slim enough for every reader. It’s a steal if it fits. MIGHT be able to size down if you’re on the bottom end of the sizing.”

Plenty fair price, polarized lenses, and the frames deliver the double-bar look without looking oversized or goofy. Spring hinges are extra comfy. 54mm lens diameter wears a little smaller than you may anticipate, but they still fit medium and even larger sized heads/faces. (My oversized noggin’ approves.) Three colors available. Crystal Brown shown above. Fulfilled by Amazon.

