1 Sale, 5 Outfits: Huckberry Extra 15% off Sale Items

Why anyone would want to wear only clothes mainly from one store, I don’t know. But it can make for a fun experiment. Or maybe you already have similar gear, and this can provide as inspiration. Because using what you already have is by far the most affordable option. Here’s five clickable outfits with foundations mined from the Extra 15% off Sale Items event Huckberry is running. This is set to end today, Tuesday 3/11. Full original picks can be found here if you’re interested.

NOTE: Stock/selection is limited because it’s a true end of season clearance. So where necessary we filled in with stuff from other brands and/or full price stuff (*gasp!*) from Huckberry’s catalog.

Warm Weather Wedding Reception

HB:

Made in Portugal Wills Stretch-Cotton Blazer – $154.70 ($228)

Faherty Movement Shirt – $93.50 ($158)

USA Made 365 Belt – $85

Made in Italy Astorflex Travel Loafers – $118.15 ($198)



Others:

Target Goodfellow Stretch Cotton Trousers – $80

WMP Sunglasses – $45

Orient Bambino 38 – $192 (review here)

Beers, Friends, & (basketball) Brackets

HB:

PROOF 72-Hour Merino Long Sleeve – $71.15 ($98)

ROARK Layover Travel Pants – $95

F&T York Quilted Waxed Vest – $67.15 ($198)

Craighill Station Money Clip – $35 (and cash to pay up)

LUCA Runner Sneakers – $72.25 ($170)



Others:

Ebbets Field Flannels USA Made Collegiate Ballcap – $30 FINAL

(Lots of schools available)

Blue on Black and Gray

HB:

Relwen Cord Trap Blazer – $194.65 ($328)

USA Made Roughout Belt – $85

Rhodes Boone Wedge Chelseas – $106.25 ($250)



Others:

BR Factory 100% Merino Crewneck Sweater – $42 ($80)

BR Factory Athletic Fit Travel Pants – $42.75 ($95)

Timex Deepwater Reef Quartz – $219 (review here)

HB:

PROOF 72 Hour Merino Polo – $59.50 ($88) shown top of post

USA Made 365 Belt – $85

Il Bussetto Slim Card Case – $33.15 FINAL ($59)

Momentum Sea Quartz Dive Watch – $330

Rhodes Goodyear Welted Harrison Chukkas – $93.50 ($220)

Others:

GAP Modern Khakis – $32.80 w/ DAYLIGHT ($59.50)

All Made in the USA

HB:

F&T Flannel-Lined Quilted Waxed Rancher Jacket – $202.30 ($398)

F&T Vintage Soft Wash T-Shirt – $38 (or 3 for $96)

Lined Rag Wool Patch Beanie – $15.30 ($45)

F&T All-American Stretch Denim – $158

F&T 365 Belt – $85

Red Wing Weekender Chukkas – $170 ($250)

The Extra 15% off Sale items deal at Huckberry is set to end today, Tuesday 3/11/25.