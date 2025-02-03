Style Scenario(s): Big Football Game Watch Party

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these style scenarios are for. This Sunday, people all over the world will gather together to eat guacamole, drink carbonated beverages, and watch commercials for insurance, pizza, crypto, snack chips, and day-trading apps. A football game will also occur in-between all that auxiliary stuff. Here are THREE ways to look put-together yet appropriate, with one outfit for the team from “The City of Brotherly Love,” another for the squad hailing from The Paris of the Planes, and a final outfit for those of us neutrals who have no dog in this particular fight. The three outfits cover the range from athleisure to smart-creative casual, with no underlying reason as to why each team got the styling they got (aside from bright red pants are a somewhat difficult parameter to work within.)

Go Birds!

Jacket: Relwen Corduroy Trap Blazer in Bottle Green – $262 ($328)

(It’s a blazer, it’s outerwear, it’s both.)

T-Shirt: Replay ’47 Historic Eagles Tee – $35

Pants: Old Navy Slim Five-Pocket Pants – $30.99

(Homage to the throwback silver uniform pants)

Belt: J. Crew Suede Belt – $69.50

Watch: Orient Kamasu Dark Green Dial – $309

Watch Strap: C&B Charcoal Supreme NATO – $38

Shoes: Air Jordan 1 Mid – $125

(Mr. Hurts is a Jordan guy)

Focus Tool: Inner Excellence by Jim Murphy – $16

(the coolest story of the year)

The Kingdom Reigns

Jacket: EXPRESS Mock Neck Wool-Blend Bomber – $69 ($198)

T-Shirt: Mitchell & Ness Kansas City Slub Tee – $45

Joggers: Bonobos The Homestretch Jogger – $49 FINAL ($99)

Watch: Timex M79 Automatic – $144.99 ($289)

Sneakers: adidas Handball Spezial – $110

(Mr. Mahomes is an adidas man)

Neutral & hoping for a good game

Jersey: Your favorite sports team (who’s obviously not playing)*

(bonus points if they don’t even play tackle football…

3x points if they’re a defunct or fictional team)

Jeans: Banana Republic Factory Traveler Jeans – $50ish

Belt: Flint & Tinder USA Made Suede Belt – $85

Watch: Timex Waterbury Chrono – $189

(to time the over/under on the National Anthem)

Socks: “Benjamin” Socks – $9.99

(Because, really? You’re timing the over/under on the National Anthem?)

Shoes: Nike Killshot 2 – $67.50 ($90)

*I was once invited to a pal’s house for a Green Bay vs Chicago playoff game (it was a while ago). There’s obviously a rivalry there, and the host was a diehard Bears fan. But he also knew a lot of people who were born and bred Cheese-heads (and thus the friendly yet competitive get-together). Another friend, who happened to be from Minneapolis, showed up wearing head to toe Vikings gear. Including pajama pants. And slippers. On arrival he claimed a recliner, opened a bag of chips, and said to everyone in ear shot: “I ain’t rootin’ for either of you a**-holes.” The Packers may have won the game, but Mr. Vikings man won the day.