Style Scenario: Valentine’s date night at home

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions, then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Valentine’s Day out on the town can be a true mess. Restaurants are swamped, service staff are overworked, and it seems like everyone is trying to turn their date into an ego-feeding social-media performance. This one’s for those who prefer to avoid the crowds on Valentine’s, and instead opt for a date night at home. (Above photo by Samuel Bryngelsson on Unsplash)

The Blazer: BR Factory Knit Poly/Rayon/Spandex Sportcoat – $132.60 ($260). Or whatever knit blazer (or unconstructed sportcoat) tickles your fancy. An at home date-night is the perfect scenario to break out a “swazer.” Was just under $95 on Sunday but still a nice price compared to the rest of the market. If you don’t have or want a knit blazer, a cardigan, chore jacket, or smooth bomber would be another good choice here.

The Polo: Pink Rhone Commuter Performance Polo – $68.60 ($98) (via Nordstrom). Spendy for a polo, but the smooth and stretchy Italian performance fabric keeps things cool and fresh if it starts to get hot and heavy… say if you’re making a heart shaped pizza together. Hidden button down collar is the right play for wearing under a blazer. And as this is on sale at Nordstrom, it ships and returns for free. It’s even cheaper at Nordstrom than at the Final-Sale section at Rhone. So it has that going for it too.

The Pocket Square: The Tie Bar Burgundy Linen with White Border – $14. Because you’re fancy, that’s why.

The Jeans: BR Factory Traveler Jeans in Slim or Athletic Fit – $62.47 ($105). Or (wait for it) whatever your favorite dark and simple pair of jeans happens to be.

The Watch: Timex M79 Automatic Red/Black Bezel – $115.99 w/ LOVE20 ($289). A smart casual, retro-styled favorite with an automatic movement. So unlike most Timex watches with their loud quartz TICK, this one won’t annoy you or your partner in the (plugs amp in) still of the night.

The Socks: Eggplant Emoji Cotton-blend Socks – $11. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

The Shoes: Nordstrom Bradley Chelseas – $96.99 ($129.95). This is not the night for laces. Wearing laced shoes or boots on Valentine’s is like putting a corset on your feet. Ain’t nobody got time for that. Not tonight at least. Subtle studded rubber sole in case you need to take the trash out.

The Belt: Banana Republic “Seadrift” Leather Belt – $33.97 FINAL ($80). Or whatever brown casual/smart casual belt you have on hand. This one’s final sale though. No returns or exchanges.