Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – J. Crew Early Spring Styles, Lorier Restocks, & more

J. Crew: Early Spring Styles Sale
- Goodyear welted Ludlow Cap Toes – $139.50 ($248) 43% off, review here
- would they please make those in brown for cryin’ out loud??
- Bowery wrinkle-free dress shirt with spread collar – $59.50 ($98) 39% off
- in case you want to do the chambray dress shirt + knit tie + spring suit “look” for an upcoming wedding.
- Light Gray Wool Ludlow Suit Jacket & Matching Trouser = $479 ($675) 29% off
- Vans Premium Authentic sneakers in suede – $49.50 ($85) 41% off
It’s one of those mini sales. Where they set aside some seasonal stuff (or just plain random stuff) and the markdowns are all over the place. Not final sale either, so this stuff can be returned/exchanged. Decent prices, depending on the item. A good second-swing if you missed last week’s extra 20% off members stacking event.
Lorier: Core Collection Restock
- Neptune 38mm Automatic No Date – $499 review here (of the date equipped version)
- Hydra 41mm GMT Automatic – $599 review here
- Falcon 36mm Automatic – $499
No sale/discount as Lorier doesn’t do discounts. But they sell out so often that it’s worth a mention when they do restocks. If you love the looks of heritage dive watches but don’t want to spend thousands and also prefer something more classically sized, then the Lorier Neptune could be a perfect fit.
Brooks Brothers: 3 Shirts for $199
The Combo Pick: 3 Ainsley Collar Non-Iron Supima Dress Shirts = $199 ($384) 48% off
This isn’t limited to just clearance shirts in weird colors or odd patterns. This includes their flagship non irons in white, light blue, etc. Fine print says this was supposed to expire last Wednesday, 2/19. But at post time it still seems to be working. Which means they’ll shut it off minutes after the post goes live. Or not. Who knows.
Also worth a mention:
- J. Crew: Extra 50% off final sale items w/ EXTRA is still running.
- Nordstrom: Their sale section is still full to the brim with winter clearance. Sizes/colors have become pretty scattered though.
- Allen Edmonds: Their suede trunk show is still going.