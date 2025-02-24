Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – J. Crew Early Spring Styles, Lorier Restocks, & more

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

It’s one of those mini sales. Where they set aside some seasonal stuff (or just plain random stuff) and the markdowns are all over the place. Not final sale either, so this stuff can be returned/exchanged. Decent prices, depending on the item. A good second-swing if you missed last week’s extra 20% off members stacking event.

No sale/discount as Lorier doesn’t do discounts. But they sell out so often that it’s worth a mention when they do restocks. If you love the looks of heritage dive watches but don’t want to spend thousands and also prefer something more classically sized, then the Lorier Neptune could be a perfect fit.

The Combo Pick: 3 Ainsley Collar Non-Iron Supima Dress Shirts = $199 ($384) 48% off

This isn’t limited to just clearance shirts in weird colors or odd patterns. This includes their flagship non irons in white, light blue, etc. Fine print says this was supposed to expire last Wednesday, 2/19. But at post time it still seems to be working. Which means they’ll shut it off minutes after the post goes live. Or not. Who knows.

Also worth a mention: