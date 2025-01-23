UNIQLO Topcoats under $100, Rhone extra 10% off clearance, & More – The Thursday Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

No returns or exchanges, but as Rhone doesn’t do many sales, and this one has some (read: some, not a lot) of wheelhouse stuff in it, the extra 10% off is, well, extra nice. Looks like they’ve added some stuff too.

Note that this isn’t mainline J. Crew, but their step-down diffusion brand J. Crew Factory. Quality and fabrics aren’t gonna be the same as mainline J. Crew, although many of us have had scattered success depending on the piece purchased from JCF. But it can be a bit of a crapshoot, and Final Sale is a tough ask. No returns or exchanges on any of this stuff… yet that sportcoat in particular seems versatile, affordable, and therefor pretty tempting.

Those are some true further reductions. Chesterfields were on sale for $159.90. As were the seamless down coats. Sizes are moving fast depending the item and what color you’re after.

No sale because Suitsupply doesn’t do that (remember when they used to do an online outlet 2x a year? Those were the days.) But in case you’ve got a Spring or Summer wedding on the horizon and you’re a Suitsupply fan, their $499 “perennial” suit line is starting to get some lighter-in-color options in stock for the upcoming season(s).

Still rolling (digs around in hard to find fine print) and it seems like this might run through the end of the month. New items have been coming and going, and remember to watch out for stuff tagged as final sale, as those items can’t be returned or exchanged.

Also worth a mention: