The 2025 Valentine’s Day Gift Guide for Her

Amiright? And even though Valentine’s Day is a holiday created specifically to sell commercial stuff, it can be a good reminder that love, is in fact, in the air every single day. We need it, we crave it, and it helps us thrive as humans. So, this Valentine’s Day, take a deep breath, let go of all the biases for a second or two, and let love step forward to have some time in the sun. Because, after all, love just feels good.

Now, onto the commercial stuff to show your valentine just how much you love them!

The price of this necklace will change depending on the length of chain. Larger pendants are seeing a moment right now, so if she’s usually on trend, this should work well in her jewelry lineup. If she prefers something a bit smaller, and is more of a silver girl, here’s another option that’s also more affordable.

Fun and unique, put a few flower stems in this sweet vase and gift if to the gal who loves cats. This fun, quirky style should delight.

Word on the street is that these mixes make both delicious cocktails and mocktails. If she imbibes in the hard stuff, maybe give her a few mini bottles of the booze required for each mix. If you know that fruity drinks aren’t her thing, there are other varieties to pick from through the link.

This may look like a kids toy, but it’s actually a wellness device designed to help alleviate stress and anxiety. Filled with nontoxic glass beads, this 4.5 pound plushie can be laid across the chest to encourage a calming sensation when needed. And as chaotic as the world feels right now, anything to help instill a sense of calm is appreciated.

If she’s got a Stanley tumbler, and she loves coffee, she’ll probably love this. Also a great gift for the girl who has a lot of outdoor adventures.

A dainty bracelet is a simple, pretty gift. This one can be customized by birthstone, initial engraving, and metal (gold, silver, or rose gold). You can even have both side of the disc engraved if desired. (Maybe one side your initial, one side hers?)

Dark chocolate infused with various herbs and amino acids to assist with different states we humans deal with. There’s a bar for aches and pains, one for stress, even a bar for sleep. Five different issues are addressed… via chocolate. This might be her kind of therapy.

Huggies (not the diapers) are popular. So is gold, neutral tones, and matte shine. Baguette cut cubic zirconias are simple and chic. These are good for all day wear, and can easily go from casual to dressed up.

At the start of the year, health and wellness is on the minds of many a gal (and guy). If she’s set a goal to eat more nutritious food, home-grown sprouts are an easy way to consume nutrients in a small bundle. For a fancier option, The Sprouting Company makes a futuristic looking sprouting doodad (technical term), and offers seed subscriptions.

Pretty floral pajamas at a very nice price. Polyester, so they’re not going to be the warmest, but spring is right around the corner. Sold by Nordstrom Rack.

Your valentine needs to have an air fryer in order for this to be a successful gift. And if she does, this could be a fun way to surprise her with an in-home evening. Have a recipe chosen and the ingredients ready before you wrap the gift and give it to her. Then make her the dinner you chose. Although air fryers are really easy to use, there is some common sense involved so you don’t completely overcook and dry out the food you’re making. Just follow the instructions and you’ll be good.

Or sweatshirt and hot chocolate, whichever she prefers. The star of this show is that sweatshirt, which any dog lover can appreciate. Grounds and Hounds gives 20% of profits to animal rescue organizations to support dogs between homes. They have a lot of other great coffee/dog themed gifts to peruse.

A quite pretty objet d’art, and that’s appropriate seeing as it’s sold by the San Francisco MOMA store. The 3-D engraved dandelion design lights up with a soft glow at the touch of the brass button up front, and there are three light levels. The base contains a rechargeable battery that will keep the light on for up to 16 hours.

One other item from the SF MOMA store. You can also source this watch directly from VOID, but it will ship from Sweden, and you won’t get those shipping charges refunded if the watch is returned. This unisex watch is sized well for a woman’s wrist. The details about the watch listed on the MOMA site don’t seem to be right for this particular version of the V03P, so best to get those specs directly from VOID.

In her debut novel, Emma Knight sets her story in Scotland. The main character is attending the University of Edinburgh, and is invited to the estate of an old family friend for the weekend. Determined to figure out a secret her parents aren’t telling her, she is also falling in love for the first time. Lots of good reviews for this one.

These striking prints incorporate quotes from famous authors like Pablo Neruda, F. Scott Fitzgerald, and Jane Austen. These prints don’t come framed, so be prepared to pick one up locally or order one from Amazon.

A spin on gifting flowers. As these tea pods soak in hot water, they unfurl and bloom. The tea itself is a jasmine green tea. If you do want to give this, consider also giving her a glass teapot so she can watch the show.

For the gardener who’s dreaming of her garden as soon as the new year starts. This will keep her busy planning for a bounty come warm weather. These boxes are curated with seeds for specific growing zones. Includes 32 organic seed varieties.

Lunar New Year colors just so happen to align with the colors of Valentine’s Day. lululemon has some products released for the Lunar New Year, including these underwear. Non returnable (because it’s underwear) so only gift this to the gal whose size you definitely know. If you (or she) is a lululemon member, they can be returned for store credit. These are designed to be virtually seamless under leggings, and for use during yoga.

So many are still working a hybrid schedule, toting work machines and phones, and the cords that accompany it all, back and forth. This pretty organizer from Rifle Paper Co will keep all those plugs and cords and whatever else organized.

There’s the chocolate you can get at the grocery store, and then there’s artisan chocolate that takes it above and beyond. This truffle collection from Vosges Haut-Chocolat features ingredients like absinthe, olive oil, and “soft burnt sugar caramel”, among many others. If she’s not that adventurous they offer more traditional collections.

Essential oils are a natural way to scent your space (and yourself). This brand and scents seem to be quite popular on Sephora, with the comments saying this is a nice variety of clean scents. If you’ve noticed a diffuser in her space, this will be a welcome gift.

Made of Saffiano leather, this card case will be a reminder of your affection every time she uses it. Card cases can be handy to keep a few cards at the ready to grab out of her purse when needed. Or, as it is for men, to tuck into a pocket, or alongside a phone in a small crossbody bag.

For the gardener or nature lover do not underestimate flowers. They are incredible pieces of art from nature, and arranged well they can make a stunning and delightful gift. Remember, flowers are not cliche to people who love flowers.

About the Author: Sarah is a long time member of the Dappered team, typically working behind the scenes editing posts, taking some photos, and keeping the books in good standing. Occasionally she’ll come out from behind the curtain to offer her two cents.