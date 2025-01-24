Steal Alert: New Items Added to J. Crew Extra 50% off Final Sale

Obviously it’s a smaller discount than what they ran during last week’s blowout… but there’s some noticeable new inclusions to the sale section for this round.

This is how it works across the industry. Brands don’t just drop all of their seasonal clearance stuff at once. It comes in waves. And this wave is pretty decent as long as you’re willing to take the final-sale gamble.

No returns or exchanges. So be extra sure. Off we go with the picks. The extra 50% off code EXTRA is set to end Monday.

100% merino. Clearly a substantial looking sweater, but can act as light outerwear in the right conditions too. Could be one of those perfect extra layers you reach for on an almost if not daily basis.

Note that these probably run half a size small. See the review (of the suede version) here.

Probably the star of this particular steal-alert-showcase. Leather is from the famed English tannery C.F. Stead. Vibram soles. But final sale shoes and boots are a major risk. More so than final sale clothes. Because a tailor can’t tweak a pair of shoes or boots if they don’t fit quite right. And then you’d really be up podiatry-poop-creek without a paddle. Be really careful here with these.

These seem to run half a size small. Read the full review here.

And the suede option, although these are just about sold out at post time. Wouldn’t be surprised if some more common sizes trickle back in during the coming days though. For perspective, the price on these tanked during last week’s extra 70% off sale to under $90. But that was an exception, and that’s also why they’re all but sold out now.

Luxe Lil’ Mac! Not your average hoodie (neither in fabric, nor price. yikes.)

Also a midweight, 100% cashmere yarn. Two other colors beside the “heather hazelnut” shown above, but sizes are super scattered on those other options at post time.

Something to go with the field boots. 100% wool, brushed, and available in charcoal, a green herringbone, or a heritage red.

Full zips > half or quarter zips. Because if you get warm and want to take it off, you won’t end up with bed-head like you would if you were pulling a quarter zip over your head.

56% wool/18% viscose/14% polyester/12% polyamide fabric that’s brushed on the interior for softness. Casual. For those who love the heritage-rugged “thing.” Charcoal (left) or dark navy (right.)

Got a bit of a restock but those sizes are moving fast. That’s clearance time for you. A J. Crew bestseller.

So the boss is forcing you to return-to-office five days a week? Fine. This velvet jacket as well as this and these are getting worn to every Monday 9am sales meeting.

Fit runs a little on the small side, so if you’re on the fence or in-between sizes or have a tendency to shrink stuff in the wash, size up. That’s a large shown above on 5’10″/185.

Still a lot of sizes left. Was under $100 last week. But as they say, timing is everything. These are the patterned versions of this year’s wool/cotton Moon mills (UK) unstructured sportcoats. Keep the rest of your outfit simple, and either of these shouldn’t be overly loud when combined with classic, solid pieces.

And every time the Pirate captain told his men to prepare to battle another ship, he instructed his first mate to bring him his red shirt. And finally one day his first mate asked “Oh Captain my Captain, why do you wear your red shirt whenever we battle another ship?” And the captain replied: “because I do not want our men to be afraid, in case I am wounded in battle, and bleed.” And then one day a multitude of ships were spotted on the horizon, giving chase to the pirate ship and its crew. And the first mate shouted: “CAPTAIN! An entire armada heads our way! Not one, not two, not three, but dozens of ships! Shall I get you your red shirt?” And the Captain replied: “First mate… bring me my brown pants.”

Waka.

The extra 50% off J. Crew final sale items code EXTRA expires Monday, January 27th.