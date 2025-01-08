Steal Alert: Christopher Ward’s Winter Sale

Christopher Ward is known for maximizing the bang-for-the-buck thing in the watchmaking world. Swiss made. Incredible craftsmanship. Terrific designs. And they’re still thousands upon thousands less than a Rolex or Omega.

And they just launched one of their semi-annual sale events.

Know that watches in these Christopher Ward sales usually sell extraordinarily fast.

Most if not all of the on-sale watches are “nearly new” (meaning they’re open box models/returns). Yet BOTH “nearly new” and “new-new” watches come with the same 60 day returns worldwide + 60 month movement guarantee.

YET. And this is important…

These ship from the U.K. Which means if your order is over $800 you’ll get hit with import duties/fees at checkout. But as of October 2024, if you return the watch by taking advantage of their 60 day returns window, those import duties/fees are now refundable:

“As of October 21, 2024, we will refund any duty charges along with your order refund. If the duty charges were applied at checkout, this process will occur automatically. However, if you received a charge directly from DHL, please share your receipt with us, and we will process the refund for you. Please note that all refunds typically take 3–5 working days to appear in your account.”

So at least there’s that. Which is nice of them. That didn’t used to be the case.

Got all that? Lot of info there.

That’s all. Carry on.