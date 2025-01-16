New Huckberry Sale Items, Rhone’s Winter Sale, & More – The Thursday Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Was an extra 20% off, then an extra 28% off with a code, and now a flat extra 30% off. Seems like they’ve added a few things. Don’t remember seeing wheelhouse colors like navy, black, and gray for those Italian merino half-zip sweaters. Nice deal on those. Ends Wednesday, 1/22.

Been a bit since a lot of us took some nibbles (or big bites) at their “See you out there” Sale post holidays. Nice to see some fresh stock has been injected into their sale section. It’s not an immense amount, and there’s certainly some “SYOT” sale leftovers, but it’s worth a quick spin if you’re a Huckberry fan.

This one’s for the gamblers, as all Factory 2nds purchases come with a hefty $25 restocking fee if you return them. These are shoes that came off the line with a cosmetic defect. Nothing is structurally wrong with the shoes, but a scratch here or a wrinkled patch of leather there has created a destiny where they can’t be sold as “firsts” for full price. And thus, they get categorized as “seconds.” Extra 30% off discount has already been taken, and thus prices are as marked online. Head here to read up on the Factory 2nds process.

Select colors on all this stuff. Don’t expect wheelhouse/foundational colors. Rhone doesn’t run perpetual sales, and admittedly even with a little help via a discount their stuff is spendy. But some of us swear by those delta pique polos, as well as their commuter long sleeves. The WFH shirts sure look to have potential (and hidden under-collar buttons too?) but know that those are meant to be worn untucked. Final sale means final though. No returns or exchanges. Which is a dealbreaker for tons.

These are those washable shoes with knit uppers made from recycled plastic water bottles. Seems a little weird… but they really are bizarrely comfortable. Head here for our shoe expert’s review of their RS01 sneakers, which have a couple of color options on sale. All final sale though. No returns or exchanges. Make sure you read the fit suggestions. Some of their shoes run a touch small and the suggestion is to size up by half.

The extra 60% off final sale offer is scheduled to end today, Thursday 1/16/25. But who knows what’s coming next. This one is pretty fluid. More picks in this post here, but sizes are coming and going so its a bit hard to track in real time what’s going on. Seems like they’re adding a few new items here and there too. Like… shorts? Shorts. Shorts in January. Who knows where they’re getting shorts stock in January. All final sale though. No returns or exchanges.

Sound the Darn Tough socks on sale alarm! As Darn Tough doesn’t do sales on their own site, to save a few bucks one has to find them on clearance somewhere else… like REI. And know it is a true clearance. Items above had a decent size selection at post time, but that could change. And yes, it’s mostly odd colors/patterns.

Also worth a mention: