Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – J. Crew Seasonal Clearance, Brooks Brothers Seasonal Clearance, & more

And so it begins. Or ends. Or the end is finally beginning. Translation: J. Crew is starting to finally stock up their clearance section with new fall/winter styles. But it’s all final sale. So none of it can be returned or exchanged. Tread carefully. Code SALETIME is set to expire today, 1/13/25. Doesn’t mean they don’t have something else ready to fire off tomorrow though.

NOT final sale either. These can be returned/exchanged. And before the traditionalists get their trousers in a twist, admittedly not many of us find a ton of usage for a full chino suit. Wool is a superior fabric in terms of lightness and breathability, so often it performs lightyears better than chino (which most men incorrectly assume is better for hot weather, even though wool is is temperature regulating in both hot and cold scenarios). THAT SAID… if you just want a super crisp chino blazer/sportcoat? That jacket at that price seems like a steal. Italian cotton, deep navy blue, and in a fit that a lot of us are familiar with (J. Crew’s Ludlow). Should look great with jeans, saturated 5 pockets, performance trousers like the lululemon ABC, etc. Note that there’s more than just the chino suits in that special promo section, but for now the chino options are the ones worth a look.

Billed as “up to 30% off” yet a quick glance reveals it’s clearly more generous than that. Like, try almost half off some decent models like the M79 Automatic “cola” as well as the more traditional black bezel (shown at the very top of the post). In-person review of the M79 can be found here, albeit in the blue/black bezel color setup. At post time the Timex sale beats Amazon’s price on the M79 by a whopping $54. That’s unusual.

Fingers crossed for some sort of extra 20% or 25% off clearance items code/deal sometime soon. But by then, sizes and color selection will probably be more picked over. That’s the game we play.

The Pick: Veja V-10 Sneakers – $83.40 ($195)

Watch out for final sale stuff. Anything tagged as such can’t be returned or exchanged. Nice to see those Veja sneakers don’t yet fall into that category.

