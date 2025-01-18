Winter Clearance Sales for Men Roundup – BR, Bonobos, Brooks Brothers, & More

There’s a weirdly good amount of sales going on right now. And not just in volume, but also selection. It feels like there’s better stuff on sale this year, at this time of year, than there has been in years past. Maybe it’s holiday returns, or unsold stock from brick and mortar stores getting shipped off to a brand’s online fulfillment hub. Who knows, but it was worth a weekend round up post. We’ll try to update when necessary. Got a tip? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.
B.R.: New items added to Extra 30% off Sale items
- Italian Wool-Blend Topcoats – $227.49 ($400) gray, navy, or camel. shown: M on 5’10″/185
- Italian Merino Half-zip Sweaters – $24.49 ($100) navy, gray, black, etc…
- Burnished Italian Leather Lug Sole Chelseas – $125.99 ($250)
- Spanish Leather Apron Toe Boots – $125.99 ($250)
- Italian Merino Sweater Bomber – $143.49 ($250)
- Traveler Jeans 2.0 – $62.99 ($130) size shown: 32×30 on 5’10″/185
Wow Banana Republic has added a lot of stuff to their sale section. And not just weird styles, odd colors, or extreme sizes. Plus a LOT of it isn’t final sale yet (like the picks above), so returns and exchanges are in play unless an item is tagged as final. They’ve tanked the price on some of their sweaters. (Like those half-zips. $25??) Remember, it’s a clearance event, so there’s almost certainly limited stock and this stuff should move real fast.
Brooks Brothers: Extra 25% off clearance items
- Classic Fit Sport Coat in Plaid Shetland Wool Tweed – $299.99 ($698)
- Wool-Flannel Blend Water Resistant Tech Puffer –
$359.10$478.80* ($798)
- On sale for 40% off but not on clearance. See update below.
- Slim Fit Five-Pocket Stretch Corduroy Pants – $44.99 ($118)
Sale’s on sale at Brooks Brothers. Some new fall/winter 2024-25 stock as well. Runs through Wednesday 1/22.
UPDATE: Note that just because something is “on sale” doesn’t mean it’s on clearance, and thus, won’t get the additional 25% off. Like their Tech puffer jacket. Had included those at first with the additional 25% off (as shown in the strikethrough price above.) The puffer is 40% off, but has not yet been dumped into the clearance section. My mistake, and my apologies. Thanks to Keith N. for pointing out that discrepancy.
Christopher Ward: Random restocks of their half-yearly sale
- C63 Sealander Automatic – Nearly New 39mm – $796 ($995)
- C60 Trident Pro 300 – Nearly New 38mm – $876 ($1095)
Christopher Ward has traditionally only run two sales a year. One after the holidays, and one mid summer. So if past is prologue, it’ll be a while until any of their watches go on sale. And oddly, there have been some additional “nearly new” (open box/probably returned but in near mint condition) watches drifting back into this thing. The lionshare of models are long gone, but if you like C. Ward, keep an eye on it.
Old Navy: 40% off sitewide
- Slim or Straight Fit Tech Hybrid Pants – $32.99 ($54.99) size shown: 32×32 slim on 5’10″/185
- 98% Cotton Slim, Straight, or Athletic Rotation Chinos – $26.99 ($49.99)
Works on more than just pants, but those Tech Hybrid 5-pockets are as close as one will find to lululemon’s ABC warpstreme pants for a truly affordable price. Check out the side by side. Fabric is awfully close, but no gusset. And when it comes to the stretch chinos… they are what you think they are. 98% cotton/2% stretch in all the colors you could ever want and a multitude of fits.
Allen Edmonds Extra 30% off sale items
- Strands in Espresso Brown – $209.98 ($425)
- Randolph Bit Loafers in Hunting Green Suede – $230.98 ($450)
- Hamilton Weatherproof Boots – $279.99 ($495)
As always, watch out for anything tagged as an “F2.” That would mean it’s a Factory Second (“scratch/dent” shoes) and any of those come with a steep $25 restocking fee IF you choose to return them. Regular sale items don’t have that. We stuck to regular sale items with the picks above.
Bonobos: Extra 50% off sale items w/ EXTRASHOT50
- Blue Glen Check Wool Blend Jetsetter Unconstructed Blazer – $189.50 ($475)
- 98% Cotton / 2% Elastane Everyday Button Down Shirt – $39.50 ($89)
- Cashmere Shawl Collar Cardigan – $104.50 ($270)
Obligatory mention that Bonobos customer service may be a little wonky as they still (still! STILL!) continue to try (and sometimes struggle) to emerge from bankruptcy/settle in with the new owners. Note that this is a mix of regular sale and final sale items. Anything tagged as final can’t be returned or exchanged.
J. Crew Factory: 40% – 70% off + addit. 20% off $100+ w/ UPGRADE
- Knit 97% cotton/3% poly Blazers – $159.60 w/ UPGRADE ($208.50) grey or blue
- Wool Blend University Blazer – $190.80 w/ UPGRADE ($238.50) review here
The extra 20% off $100+ helps. But their blazers (knit or wool blend) have gone for less in the past. Full review of their surprisingly good wool-blend Thompson can be found here.
Target: 30% off select activewear
- All in Motion Performance Fabric 5-Pocket Pants – $28 ($40)
- All in Motion Jersey Tech Polo – $14 ($20)
Sizes shown: 32×30 for the pants, medium for the polo, both on 5’10″/185.
Yes it includes their All in Motion line, which means it also includes their excellent performance jersey polos and lightweight 5-pocket performance “golf” pants. I’ve never worn them golfing… but I wear them for just about anything else (including with the occasional button down and sportcoat). This one expires earlier than most of the other sales in this post, as it’s set to expire today, Saturday 1/18.
Oliver Wicks: $50 – $150 off select w/ WINTER
- Navy Italian Wool/Cashmere Autumn/Winter Suit – $749 ($799)
- Dark Grey Plaid with Navy Overcheck All-Season Italian Wool Suit – $799 ($899)
Discount depends on the fabric type, and know that most but not all of the on-sale suits are winter weight fabrics. There’s some 4-season stuff in there too though.
This one’s for the hard to fit types. If you’ve got a body that doesn’t fit into standard suit “drop” zones, and some of your pieces and parts won’t even play nicely with the dimensions of most suit separates (say armholes on a jacket too small, seat on trousers too tight…) then Oliver Wicks is worth a shot. They’re one of those companies where you take your measurements at home, put them into their system, pick fabrics and details (side tabs instead of belt loops? Notch or peak lapels? What color lining? Etc…) and then they get to work on your suit. I (the Joe guy) have had good luck with them, FWIW.
J. Crew Extra 70% off Final Sale w/ SHOPSALE
- Quilted flight jackets – $56.99 FINAL ($218)
- Italian tropical wool charcoal glen check suit separates – $179.39 FINAL ($746)
- Italian braided-suede roller-buckle belt – $16.19 FINAL ($59.50)
- Slim Secret Wash cotton poplin shirt in grey gingham – $24.29 FINAL ($89.50)
But you probably knew that already.
Also worth a mention:
- Banana Republic Factory: 50% off + additional 20% off that sale price on just about everything (total = 60% off).
- Todd Snyder: Extra 40% off sale items w/ 40EXTRA
- Rhone: Up to 60% off select FINAL Sale. No returns or exchanges. Mostly odd stuff/weird colors. Feels like a true clearance.