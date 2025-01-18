Winter Clearance Sales for Men Roundup – BR, Bonobos, Brooks Brothers, & More

There’s a weirdly good amount of sales going on right now. And not just in volume, but also selection. It feels like there’s better stuff on sale this year, at this time of year, than there has been in years past. Maybe it’s holiday returns, or unsold stock from brick and mortar stores getting shipped off to a brand’s online fulfillment hub. Who knows, but it was worth a weekend round up post. We’ll try to update when necessary. Got a tip? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

Wow Banana Republic has added a lot of stuff to their sale section. And not just weird styles, odd colors, or extreme sizes. Plus a LOT of it isn’t final sale yet (like the picks above), so returns and exchanges are in play unless an item is tagged as final. They’ve tanked the price on some of their sweaters. (Like those half-zips. $25??) Remember, it’s a clearance event, so there’s almost certainly limited stock and this stuff should move real fast.

Sale’s on sale at Brooks Brothers. Some new fall/winter 2024-25 stock as well. Runs through Wednesday 1/22.

UPDATE: Note that just because something is “on sale” doesn’t mean it’s on clearance, and thus, won’t get the additional 25% off. Like their Tech puffer jacket. Had included those at first with the additional 25% off (as shown in the strikethrough price above.) The puffer is 40% off, but has not yet been dumped into the clearance section. My mistake, and my apologies. Thanks to Keith N. for pointing out that discrepancy.

Christopher Ward has traditionally only run two sales a year. One after the holidays, and one mid summer. So if past is prologue, it’ll be a while until any of their watches go on sale. And oddly, there have been some additional “nearly new” (open box/probably returned but in near mint condition) watches drifting back into this thing. The lionshare of models are long gone, but if you like C. Ward, keep an eye on it.

Works on more than just pants, but those Tech Hybrid 5-pockets are as close as one will find to lululemon’s ABC warpstreme pants for a truly affordable price. Check out the side by side. Fabric is awfully close, but no gusset. And when it comes to the stretch chinos… they are what you think they are. 98% cotton/2% stretch in all the colors you could ever want and a multitude of fits.

As always, watch out for anything tagged as an “F2.” That would mean it’s a Factory Second (“scratch/dent” shoes) and any of those come with a steep $25 restocking fee IF you choose to return them. Regular sale items don’t have that. We stuck to regular sale items with the picks above.

Obligatory mention that Bonobos customer service may be a little wonky as they still (still! STILL!) continue to try (and sometimes struggle) to emerge from bankruptcy/settle in with the new owners. Note that this is a mix of regular sale and final sale items. Anything tagged as final can’t be returned or exchanged.

The extra 20% off $100+ helps. But their blazers (knit or wool blend) have gone for less in the past. Full review of their surprisingly good wool-blend Thompson can be found here.

Sizes shown: 32×30 for the pants, medium for the polo, both on 5’10″/185.

Yes it includes their All in Motion line, which means it also includes their excellent performance jersey polos and lightweight 5-pocket performance “golf” pants. I’ve never worn them golfing… but I wear them for just about anything else (including with the occasional button down and sportcoat). This one expires earlier than most of the other sales in this post, as it’s set to expire today, Saturday 1/18.

Discount depends on the fabric type, and know that most but not all of the on-sale suits are winter weight fabrics. There’s some 4-season stuff in there too though.

This one’s for the hard to fit types. If you’ve got a body that doesn’t fit into standard suit “drop” zones, and some of your pieces and parts won’t even play nicely with the dimensions of most suit separates (say armholes on a jacket too small, seat on trousers too tight…) then Oliver Wicks is worth a shot. They’re one of those companies where you take your measurements at home, put them into their system, pick fabrics and details (side tabs instead of belt loops? Notch or peak lapels? What color lining? Etc…) and then they get to work on your suit. I (the Joe guy) have had good luck with them, FWIW.

But you probably knew that already.

Also worth a mention: