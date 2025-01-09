J. Crew Members $20 off $100 stacking, UNIQLO sale, & More – The Thursday Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
J. Crew: Members save $20 off every $100*, Up to 50% off select full
- Garment-dyed Field Jacket – $129.50 ($268) 51% off
- Ribbed Merino Wool Baseball Cardigan Sweater – $129.50 ($248) 47% off
- Wool Blend Dock Peacoat – $194.50 ($398) 51% off, size shown: M on 5’10″/185
- Ludlow Cap Toe Leather Oxfords – $139.50 ($248) 43% off, review here
You have to be logged in and check the little box at checkout (looks like this), but this stacks with other promotional prices. *Yet there are exclusions (no Alden for example), and the max one can save is $100, but that’d require a purchase of $500+. Picks above seem to be the best of the best that’s up for this deal and getting some additional savings while ALSO already being marked down. Did the total percentage off for context above. Know that this is all scheduled to expire today, 1/9/25.
Allen Edmonds Extra 30% off Sale Items
- Strands in Espresso Brown – $209.98 ($425)
- Randolph Bit Loafers in Hunting Green Suede – $230.98 ($450)
- Bourbon Fifth Ave. Oxfords – $174.30 ($425)
- Park Ave. Boots in Burgundy – $244.98 ($495)
- Barbour X Allen Edmonds Hereford Wax Jacket – $209.97 ($405)
- Barbour Winter Bedale Quilted Jacket – $279.30 ($415)
Whoa. Okay then. $210 for those Strands is steal alert worthy. As always, watch out for anything tagged as an “F2.” That would mean it’s a Factory Second (“scratch/dent” shoes) and any of those come with a steep $25 restocking fee IF you choose to return them. Regular sale items don’t have that. We stuck to regular sale items with the picks above. Those Barbour jackets might be sneaky-steals.
Charles Tyrwhitt: 3 shirts for $99 + 20% off everything else w/ CT99R
The Combo Pick:
- Sky Blue Non Iron Twill dress shirt
- White Non Iron Twill dress shirt (tie not included of course)
- Cornflower Blue Mini Grid Check Non Iron Twill dress shirt
- = $99 total + $14.95 basic shipping for most U.S. customers
$33.33 per shirt (plus their expensive from-the-U.K. shipping) is pretty good for a Charles Tyrwhitt shirt-stock-up. Code CT99R should also get you 20% off suits, blazers, shoes, etc. And you don’t even have to spelunk to the depths of the internetz for some random-arse, possibly dead/cookie dependent code.
B.R: Extra 20% off + addit. 10% off sale items w/ BRAFF
- Italian Wool-blend Sportcoat – $215.99 ($400)
- Water resistant shirt jacket – $86.39 ($150)
- Signature Italian wool flannel suit jacket & matching trouser – $338.38 ($650)
Works out to an additional 28% off the on-sale price. Full picks here if you’d like them. Runs through Sunday. And this is mainline Banana Republic. Not BR Factory.
Brooks Brothers: Portuguese (Somelos) Flannel Shirts – $59 ($128)
- White Somelos Flannel Button Down – $59 ($128)
- Light Blue Somelos Flannel Button Down – $59 ($128)
- Navy Somelos Flannel Button Down – $59 ($128)
- Black Watch Plaid Somelos Flannel Button Down – $59 ($128)
Very different than the already mentioned Charles Tyrwhitt shirts. These are made from fancy flannel fabric woven at Portugal’s Somelos mill, which is known specifically for the quality and softness of their cotton flannel. Shirts are cut and sewn elsewhere (Madagascar possibly?) but the fabric is better than cheap Wal-Mart or J. Crew Factory flannel. And then there’s the nice Brooks Brothers polo-button down collar, with that hallmark “roll” as the points hit the buttons. Looks great under a blazer, sportcoat, or sweater. Sale also includes some corduroy pants and other stuff, and it’s set to expire tomorrow, Friday 1/10.
BONUS UNIQLO: Winter Sale is on
- Seamless Down Coat – $159.90
- Wool/Cashmere Chesterfield – $159.90
- Ultra Light Down Parka – $69.90
- Ultra Light Down Vest – $39.90
Lots of outerwear and sweaters in this one. And it’s not one of their “weekly specials” batches. This is a true seasonal clearance, so sizes/color selection will be scattered. Why they make the regular prices disappear when something goes on sale is beyond me. If memory serves, the Chesterfields (and Seamless down coats?) clocked in at $199.90 MSRP this year.
Also worth a mention:
- Nodus: Their new Duality II starts shipping this weekend.
- Todd Snyder: Extra 40% off sale items w/ 40EXTRA
- Target: Goodfellow & Co. seasonal clearance has started.
- GAP: 52% off (40% off + addit. 20% off) select w/ TREAT