J. Crew Members $20 off $100 stacking, UNIQLO sale, & More – The Thursday Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

You have to be logged in and check the little box at checkout (looks like this), but this stacks with other promotional prices. *Yet there are exclusions (no Alden for example), and the max one can save is $100, but that’d require a purchase of $500+. Picks above seem to be the best of the best that’s up for this deal and getting some additional savings while ALSO already being marked down. Did the total percentage off for context above. Know that this is all scheduled to expire today, 1/9/25.

Whoa. Okay then. $210 for those Strands is steal alert worthy. As always, watch out for anything tagged as an “F2.” That would mean it’s a Factory Second (“scratch/dent” shoes) and any of those come with a steep $25 restocking fee IF you choose to return them. Regular sale items don’t have that. We stuck to regular sale items with the picks above. Those Barbour jackets might be sneaky-steals.

The Combo Pick:

$33.33 per shirt (plus their expensive from-the-U.K. shipping) is pretty good for a Charles Tyrwhitt shirt-stock-up. Code CT99R should also get you 20% off suits, blazers, shoes, etc. And you don’t even have to spelunk to the depths of the internetz for some random-arse, possibly dead/cookie dependent code.

Works out to an additional 28% off the on-sale price. Full picks here if you’d like them. Runs through Sunday. And this is mainline Banana Republic. Not BR Factory.

Very different than the already mentioned Charles Tyrwhitt shirts. These are made from fancy flannel fabric woven at Portugal’s Somelos mill, which is known specifically for the quality and softness of their cotton flannel. Shirts are cut and sewn elsewhere (Madagascar possibly?) but the fabric is better than cheap Wal-Mart or J. Crew Factory flannel. And then there’s the nice Brooks Brothers polo-button down collar, with that hallmark “roll” as the points hit the buttons. Looks great under a blazer, sportcoat, or sweater. Sale also includes some corduroy pants and other stuff, and it’s set to expire tomorrow, Friday 1/10.

Lots of outerwear and sweaters in this one. And it’s not one of their “weekly specials” batches. This is a true seasonal clearance, so sizes/color selection will be scattered. Why they make the regular prices disappear when something goes on sale is beyond me. If memory serves, the Chesterfields (and Seamless down coats?) clocked in at $199.90 MSRP this year.

Also worth a mention: