Banana Republic: Extra 28% off Sale Styles

For the last few days Banana Republic has been offering an additional 25% off sale items, but only if you shopped within their app. Okay, but if we all downloaded the app from every brand, product, or service we did business with… no one would ever be able to find a darn thing on their phones. It’s hard enough to quickly find the parking meter app as it is, let alone if it were to be crowded out by a Quaker Oats app and the health portal to your acupuncturist.

Thankfully the deal is now better and you don’t have to shop within their app. An additional 20% should come off in your cart, and an additional 10% should come off that double discounted price with the code BRAFF. Net will be an additional 28% off the sale price. Also worth noting is that unlike their competition, the majority of BR’s sale items are NOT final sale. So yes, much of this can be returned or exchanged. Off we go with picks which had a good size/color selection at post time.

BR’s cashmere really does try to be a noticeable step above bargain cashmere (and yes it’s bizarre such a thing exists). Certified “Good Cashmere Standard” 12 gauge knit sweaters. On-sale colors are a bit out of the wheelhouse, but not totally.

Just enough pattern up top so you can keep the rest of your outfit simple. Wear it with jeans or flannel trousers, dress shirts and sweaters, etc. Fabric is a blend: 67% recycled wool, 30% nylon, 3% other from Italy’s Lanificio Comatex mill.

These are the cool/cold weather version of BR’s bestselling Italian Stretch Cotton Five pockets. Same theory (super comfortable 5-pocket style pants to wear when you want to wear jeans but maybe don’t want to wear jeans) only in a super soft brushed Italian moleskin. Lots of time left to wear these, especially if you live in an area that can have cool dreary spring weather.

And the slightly dressier (notice the crease down the legs) “chino” version. Still made from super soft brushed Italian moleskin, but this time in a smarter looking chino/dress pant pocket layout with two slash pockets and a couple of welts at the back.

A lot of bombers can look downright cheap if the fabric leans more towards the “shine” side and less towards matte. Kudos to BR for making what appears to be a water resistant bomber that hits all the key and classic bomber details, without the trash-bag shine bargain options have.

Investment worthy but not ridiculous-designer-priced. Polarized lenses, keyhole bridge, retro influenced without getting silly.

A basic, but a really well-executed basic. Responsible Wool Standard certified. 100% merino. Sizes are getting a bit scattered depending on what color you’re after.

And now the crewnecks. Still Responsible Wool Certified merino knitted by Italy’s Zegna Baruffa mill. Soft but strong, temperature regulating merino wool. There are a lot of cheap, crummy feeling sweaters out there. These aren’t those.

Sold as separates so you get to pick the size of the jacket and the size of the trousers independent of each other:

Year-round-appropriate as icy blues are an underrated shade for winter. Could look really good at an upcoming spring or summer wedding. That’s also a really good suit at a nice price (see the full review of the gray option here).

The wheelhouse gray version, but know that sizes for the trousers are scattered at best. Full review here. All season wool from Italy’s Reda mill. Softer shoulder and sleeves designed for ease of movement. Moves quite well with just a hint of natural stretch. Sold as separates so you’re not stuck with a “nested” jacket and pants.

You pick the size of the jacket, you pick the size of the pants, bang there’s your suit. Would excel in all three scenarios from our “Versatile Medium Gray Suit 3 Ways” posts.

Because whether it be for a wedding or a funeral, one day we all need a black tie. And one in a nice silk grenadine texture like this keeps you from looking like you stole a shiny smooth tie off some kid about to go to prom.

Got cold, didn’t it? If a luxury fisherman’s sweater can exist, this be it. 80% extra-fine merino wool, 20% nylon spun in Italy. Chunky cable knit and a comfortable/traditional fit.

Looks more like a jeans belt, but sure it could go with chinos too. The washed kind, not the pressed/work-slacks kind. Also available in a lighter tan leather with a silver buckle.

For the “cargos-curious” who want something a little more stylish than 1990s-influenced bulky cotton cargos. Fabric is from Italy’s Alfa Fi mill. Mid-rise. Tapered fit. Cropped length. Elastic waist. Looks like a vintage piece of deadstock found in an army/navy surplus store.

64% cotton / 36% nylon. So while it is water resistant, it shouldn’t have a plastic-bag sheen to it either. Looks technical if not almost casual-tactical, if such a thing can exist.

Pair that with the shirt jacket and some dark pants, grab a duffel, and you’ll look like an extra in a heist movie. Which probably isn’t a good idea if you prefer to go unnoticed.

BR’s mainly cotton performance pant which acts a little more like a full performance pant than it does a true 100% cotton chino. Sizes are pretty scattered on these. But if you’re a fan of the Core Temps, then you probably know under $60 is a solid deal. Here’s how a 32×30 looks on 5’10″/185.

A bit niche, but if you love to suit up and you live somewhere cold (a lot of places right now) and you’re up for some stripes, then that’s a dark and handsome suit right there.

Because oddly a lot of reversible dress belts come with black on one side and a tan or cognac on the other… a lot of us are then still left needing a true brown dress belt. This is one of those. Just a brown dress belt.

More cold-weather gear. 60% wool, 40% polyester fabric is not your average cotton flannel.

Another one of their signature suits which are sold as separates:

No size 32 waists in the trousers at post time (one of the more common sizes) so that’s no fun, but some might want to consider the jacket as a stand alone sportcoat as modeled here. Just the jacket will run you $154.79 with the extra 20% off + additional 10% off w/ BRAFF double dip.

The Banana Republic extra 20% off + additional 10% off code BRAFF deal is set to end this Sunday, 1/12/25.